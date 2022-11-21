Monday November 21st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa is a win away from making a return trip to the Big Ten Championship game. The Hawkeyes took advantage of two late turnovers to edge Minnesota 13-10 on Saturday in Minneapolis, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes won despite giving up 312 yards of rushing and a Black Friday win over Nebraska would send them back to Indianapolis.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who credits the veterans for turning around a season that appeared to be unraveling after a 3-4 start.

AMES — The Iowa State Cyclones take a 4-7 record into their season finale at 4th-ranked TCU. The Cyclones sputtered in the red zone in a 14-10 loss to Texas Tech in their home finale on Saturday. Twice in the second half the Cyclones were stopped on fourth and goal.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones lost despite rolling up 422 yards of total offense.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 3 o’clock.

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota. The six total touchdowns — all in the first half — were Day’s career high. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 280 yards. His touchdown passes were spread among five receivers. Sergio Morancy had four catches for 135 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown. The Panthers had 593 yards of total offense. South Dakota managed only 236 yards of total offense. Northern Iowa’s Matthew Cook made three field goals to establish the school and MVFC record for most career field goals with 67. Despite winning four of their last five games and taking top-ranked South Dakota State to the wire last week, UNI was not selected for the FCS playoffs on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota. That slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt. Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals including a 60-yarder to end the first half. The Cowboys improved to 7-3 with their biggest road win in franchise history. The Vikings fell to 8-2.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye men take a 3-0 record into tonight’s home game against Omaha. The Hawks are coming off a win at Seton Hall. The Mavericks are 1-3 with the lone win against Idaho.

Sophomore forward Frankie Fidler leads Omaha in scoring at just under 13 and a half points per game.

AMES — Iowa State outscored Milwaukee 17-8 to start the second half and cruised to a 68-53 win in Ames on Sunday. The Cyclones led by as many as 24 as they move to 3-0.

That’s Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones forced 27 Milkwaukee turnovers.

Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones with 19 points.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Led by Tucker DeVries’ 29 points, the Drake Bulldogs defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 61-56 on Sunday night. The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 with the win and the Cowboys fell to 3-2. DeVries led Drake with 11 points in the second half as their team was outscored by 11 points over the final half but held on for the victory. Drake will play Tarleton State for the Paradise Jam title later tonight.

IOWA CITY —- Caitlin Clark had 24 of her game-high 33 points in the second half as the 4th-ranked Iowa women pulled away to a 73-62 win over Belmont Sunday night that you heard on AM-1300 KGLO.

Clark says defense was the key as the Hawkeyes improved to 4-1 and bounced back from a loss at Kansas State.

The Iowa women now travel to Portland Oregon this weekend for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament where they will face Oregon State on Friday night and either Duke or Connecticut on Sunday.

AMES — The 7th-ranked Iowa State women raced out to a 30-17 lead at the end of one in a 99-76 win over Columbia in Ames. Ashley Joens had 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cyclones. She finished seven of 10 from three point range.

The Cyclones improve to 4-0 and figure to climb in the national rankings.

The Cyclone women also travel to the Phil Knight Legacy tournament this weekend where they will face Michigan State on Thursday evening and either North Carolina or Oregon on Sunday.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Katie Dinnebier had 18 points and six assists, Maggie Bair added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Drake beat No. 22 Nebraska 80-62 on Saturday. Sarah Beth Gueldner had 16 points and four 3-pointers for Drake. Dinnebier, who scored a career-best 24 points on Sunday in a 92-86 overtime loss to No. 4 Iowa, was 5 of 8 from the floor as the Bulldogs shot 55%. Mason City native Megan Meyer played 25 minutes, scoring seven points and handing out two assists.

MASON CITY — Hockey scores from the weekend:

== North Iowa Bulls vs. Bismarck

Friday — North Iowa 4, Bismarck 3

Saturday — Bismarck 8, North Iowa 1

== Mason City Toros at Minnesota Loons

Friday — Minnesota 3, Mason City 2 (OT)

Saturday — Mason City 5, Minnesota 2

== Mason City Mohawk high school hockey club vs. Quad City

Saturday — Mason City 5, Quad City 2

Sunday — Quad City 4, Mason City 0