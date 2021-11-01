Monday November 1st Local Sports
TONIGHT
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC men vs. Bryant Stratton — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on two quarterback sneaks and threw a touchdown pass to help Wisconsin trounce No. 9 Iowa 27-7 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Wisconsin forced three turnovers, produced six sacks and limited Iowa to 24 yards rushing. The Badgers maintained control of their destiny in the Big Ten West Division race and regained possession of the Heartland Trophy that goes to the winner of this annual matchup. Iowa has lost two straight games, dropping to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten and will host Northwestern this Saturday night at 6 o’clock, with the pre-game starting at 4 o’clock on KGLO.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jarret Doege threw three touchdown passes, Leddie Brown rushed for two scores and West Virginia upset No. 22 Iowa State 38-31 on Saturday. West Virginia came alive on offense after averaging 20 points in its first four league games. Iowa State was missing injured leading tackler Mike Rose and the league’s top defense gave up a season-high 492 yards. Breece Hall rushed for 167 yards for the Cyclones, but he fumbled reaching for the potential tying touchdown with about six minutes left and West Virginia’s Alonzo Addae recovered. Iowa State got the ball back but Brock Purdy’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time ran out. The Cyclones drop to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12 and will host Texas on Saturday evening.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa outscored 3rd-ranked Southern Illinois 17-3 in the second half to rally for a 23-16 win over the Salukis. It was the Panthers’ second straight win over a highly rated foe after a home loss to South Dakota,
That’s coach Mark Farley who saw his team improve to 5-3 on the season.
Next up for Northern Iowa is a trip to Illinois State on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cooper Rush subbed for the injured Dak Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns, the last a 5-yarder to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the Dallas Cowboys’ 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. The Cowboys improved to 6-1. The Vikings fell to 3-4. Rush overcame two turnovers to slice up the Minnesota secondary in his first NFL start. He was handed the offense when Prescott was shelved in a game-time decision due to a strained right calf muscle. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense struggled most of the night.
FORT DODGE — At the state cross country meet on Saturday in Fort Dodge, Osage junior Katelyn Johnson finished third while Clear Lake freshman Addison Doughan finished fourth in the Class 2A girls race. Johnson ended with a time of 18:51 while Doughan broke her own school record for the 3000 meter run with a time of 19:04. On the boys side in 2A, Forest City’s Joey Hovinga medaled for the second straight year, finishing seventh in a time of 16:39. The Clear Lake boys as a team finished in 12th place with 242 points, with Jack Crane turning in the best Lions time, ending 46th in a time of 17:42. In Class 1A on the boys side, Bryce McDonough of Central Springs finished sixth in a time of 16:46. St. Ansgar’s Riley Witt, who was top-ranked heading into the event, finished 34th with a time of 17:36. Central Springs finished 12th as a team with 263 points, while Newman finished 15th as a team with 307 points. Ryan Kelly had Newman’s best finish, ending 31st in a time of 17:35. In the Class 1A girls race, the Newman girls finished 12th with 255 points. Maggie McBride had Newman’s best finish, ending in 61st place with a time of 21:52. Click here to see full results from the state cross country meet.
CEDAR RAPIDS — high school state volleyball starts today at the Alliant Energy Arena in Cedar Rapids:
== Class 5A quarterfinals
12:00 — Iowa City Liberty vs. Johnston
2:00 — Cedar Falls vs. Dowling West Des Moines
12:00 — Pleasant Valley vs. Ankeny Centennial
2:00 — Ankeny vs. Urbandale
== Class 4A quarterfinals
4:00 — Western Dubuque vs. Bishop Heelan Sioux City
6:00 — Xavier Cedar Rapids vs. Marion
4:00 — North Scott vs. Bondurant-Farrar
6:00 — Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Oskaloosa
FORT DODGE — The NIACC volleyball team ended their season with a three-set loss to second-ranked Iowa Central on Saturday in the Region XI-A tournament in Fort Dodge. Iowa Central improved to 39-1 with a 25-20, 25-12, and 25-16 victory. NIACC finishes their season with a 15-25 record, being led in the match by sophomore Grace Tobin who had nine kills, seven digs and two blocks, while Samantha Coron had six kills, 11 assists, eight digs and two aces.