Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight

Monday November 16th “The Midday Report”

Nov 16, 2020 @ 12:35pm

Monday November 16th

 

Reynolds warns patients may be turned away from hospitals if Covid surge continues
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
One-third of inpatient beds at MercyOne North Iowa filled with COVID patients (VIDEO)
Over 1900 write-in votes casted in Cerro Gordo County general election --- see the full list in this story
Number of active COVID cases in north-central Iowa now over 3000 --- double when compared to start of November