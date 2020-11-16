Monday November 16th Local Sports
FORT DODGE — The NIACC men’s cross country team won their first national championship and the school’s third overall national team title as they captured the junior college Division II championship on Saturday at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Kenyan freshman Melvin Kipkemboi won the individual national title in a personal-best time of 24:58, three seconds better than Adrian Diaz-Lopez of Cowley College in Kansas.
Kipkemboi says he couldn’t believe he had a chance to win the race.
NIACC won the title with 57 points. Allen County Community College of Kansas was second with 68 followed by Cowley College third with 70 points. Also for NIACC, Jorge Ruiz placed sixth (25:39), Vicente Correia was 11th (26:29) and Jalen Petersen was 12th (26:33). Ruiz, Correia and Petersen all earned NJCAA all-American honors. Stephen Ringo was NIACC’s fifth scorer on Saturday as he placed 28th in a time of 27:18.
FORT DODGE — In the women’s race, NIACC freshman Sarah Bertry placed second, being edged by Cowley College’s Lubna Suied for the individual title. Bertry says she was happy with how she finished the season.
The freshman from France talks about the training she had to do after not being able to start the season in the United States.
The second-place finish by Bertry was the highest by a NIACC women’s runner since Hannah Palmeter placed third at the NJCAA Division I meet in 2014. It was the second runner-up finish at the national meet for the NIACC women as Anna Buenneke earned runner-up honors at the 2011 meet. The NIACC women placed 10th in the team standings with 276 points. Cowley College was the team champion with 68 points. Also for the Lady Trojans on Saturday, Whitney Martin was 58th in a season-best 21:40, Addy Witt was 70th in a personal-best 22:06, Lauren Kern was 83rd in a personal-best 22:28 and Maisie Hoskins was 103rd in 24:00.
CEDAR FALLS — high school football semifinal results from over the weekend:
= Class A Friday
Iowa City Regina 49, St. Ansgar 28
Grundy Center 34, Council Bluffs St. Albert 6
= Class 4A Friday
Southeast Polk 50, Pleasant Valley 10
Ankeny 31, West Des Moines Dowling 24 (2OT)
= Class 1A Saturday
Van Meter 20, South Central Calhoun 12
Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove 43, Sigourney-Keota 21
= Class 2A Saturday
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 41, Camanche 0
Waukon 38, Prairie City-Monroe 21
MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa Hawkeyes are 2-2 after a 35-7 win at Minnesota. It was Iowa’s sixth straight win over the Gophers, their longest win streak in a series that dates back to 1891.
That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who talked about an unusual sequence at the end of the game when the Hawkeyes called a series of timeouts in the waning seconds with the Gophers driving for their lone score.
Sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras feels he continues to make progress. Petras had a touchdown pass and the offense did most of its damage on the ground with 246 yards of rushing.
Next up, the Hawkeyes visit Penn State this coming Saturday. It’s a 2:30 kickoff with a 12:30 pre-game show on AM-1300 KGLO
NEW ULM, MINNESOTA — The North Iowa Bulls dropped a 4-2 decision at New Ulm on Friday night. Kyle Heffron and Carson Jones scored for the Bulls, who drop to 9-3 with the loss and end a four-game winning streak. The Bulls will host New Ulm for a weekend series Friday and Saturday night at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
KANSAS CITY — The Mohawk high school hockey club split their weekend series at Kansas City. On Saturday, the Jets picked up a 9-2 victory. Ty Fisher and Kellen Kantaris had Mason City’s goals in the contest. The Mohawks on Sunday came back to beat Kansas City 4-3. Zak Molstad had two goals to lead Mason City, including the game-winner with 5:40 to go in the third period. Ty Fisher and Andrew Crane also scored. Mason City is 1-3 on the season and are scheduled to travel to face the Des Moines Capitals this coming Saturday, a game you’ll hear on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 7:30. The Capitals postponed their weekend series last week against the Mohawks and also postponed their series this past weekend with Dubuque.