Monday November 15th Local Sports
MECHANICSVILLE, VIRGINIA — Sarah Berty became NIACC’s first-ever women’s cross country national champion on Saturday as she won the NJCAA Division II title on Saturday in Mechanicsville Virginia. Bertry finished the five-kilometer race in 18:21, leading the race most of the way. Berty was second in last year’s national championships in Fort Dodge. The NIACC women finished 16th in the team standings. On the men’s side, NIACC’s Melvin Kipkemboi placed third after being the 2020 national champion. He finished the eight-kilometer race in a time of 25:04, 12 seconds behind the winner. NIACC placed tenth in the team standings.
IOWA CITY — Iowa is up to 18th in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Hawkeyes were outgained and outrushed by a Minnesota team that had the ball for 40 minutes but scratched out a 27-22 win. In his first start at quarterback sophomore Alex Padilla passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.
Padilla replaced Spencer Petras in the first quarter against Northwestern but had all week to get ready for his first start.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about Padilla’s performance.
Ferentz was asked about the progress of Petras and his injured shoulder.
The Hawkeyes are 8-2 and close the home schedule this Saturday against Illinois.
LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Iowa State’s Big 12 title hopes evaporated on the final play in Lubbock on Saturday. Jonathan Garibay’s 62-yard field goal lifted Texas Tech to a 41-38 win over Cyclones.
ISU coach Matt Campbell. It spoiled a big comeback that saw the Cyclones rally from a 28-7 first half deficit.
A team that began the season ranked in the top ten now falls to 6-4 and had its hopes of returning to the Big 12 Championship game dashed.
Next up the Cyclones visit a 12th ranked Oklahoma team that fell to 12th in the AP Poll after a loss at Baylor.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley ran for two touchdowns then fired a 55-yard scoring strike to Naveon Mitchell with 58 seconds left in the game to lift Missouri State to a 34-27 victory over Northern Iowa in Missouri Valley Football Conference action. Shelly’s game-winning throw came after the Panthers’ Theo Day and Deion McShane teamed up for two late touchdowns to knot the score at 27. Shelley completed 22 of 33 passes for 320 yards for the Bears, who managed only 59 yards rushing on 32 carries.
CEDAR FALLS — The 9th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women burst out to a 24-9 lead at the end of one and cruised to an 82-61 win at UNI on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes won despite making only 10 of 29 from three point range and connected on 45 percent overall.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who felt the Hawkeyes settled for too many threes.
The Panthers shot a chilly 32 percent and made only 8 of 29 from behind the arc.
CEDAR FALLS — After a pair of losses to open the season the UNI men picked up their first victory Sunday night with a 95-58 win over the University of Dubuque. Panther coach Ben Jacobson.
Jacobson says they were also looking to make improvement on defense.
UNI travels to face Arkansas on Wednesday.
IOWA FALLS — The NIACC women remain perfect for the season after a pair of wins at the Dale Howard Classic in Iowa Falls over the weekend with a 72-67 win over the Grandview JV on Friday and an 80-56 win over Oakton Community College on Saturday. NIACC is 5-0 on the season and have had their originally scheduled game for tonight against the Buena Vista JV cancelled due to BV not being able to field a squad. Next up for the Trojans is a trip to the Central Community College Classic in Columbus Nebraska Thanksgiving weekend.
IOWA FALLS — The NIACC men rolled to a pair of wins at the Dale Howard Classic over the weekend as well, beating the Graceland JV 76-56 on Friday and the William Penn JV 111-66 on Saturday. NIACC is now 4-1 overall and also is off until the Central Community College Classic in Columbus Nebraska Thanksgiving weekend.
MARSHALLTOWN — The Mason City High girls swim team competed at the state meet in Marshalltown over the weekend:
== Rose Monarch finished 15th in diving
== The 200 medley relay team of Grace Hehr, Aspen Cole, Taylor Halverson and Kate Edgerton finished 13th.
== The 200 free relay team of Edgerton, Marie Manternach, Halverson, and Jenna Braun finished 23rd
== The 400 free relay team of Hehr, Manternach, Jenna Braun and Cole finished 17th
== Hehr finished 21st in the 100 back and 26th in the 500 free
== Cole finished 18th in the 200 individual medley and 23rd in the 100 breast
== Taylor Halverson finished 24th in the 100 breast while Lauryn Halverson finished 32nd.
Mason City had 10 team points. Waukee won the state team title with 317 points. You can see full results by clicking here