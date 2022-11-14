Monday November 14th Local Sports

IOWA CITY — It did not seem possible a few weeks ago but Iowa is in the hunt for the Big Ten West title after a 24-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. An Iowa win at Minnesota coupled with an Illinois loss at Michigan this week puts the Hawkeyes in the driver’s seat heading into the final week.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. Less than three weeks ago the Hawkeyes were 3-4 after a 54-10 loss at Ohio State but Ferentz said at that time he was still confident the Hawkeyes could finish strong.

Kickoff between Iowa and Minnesota for Saturday has been scheduled for 3 o’clock, with the pre-game at 1 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

STILLWATER — Iowa State needs to win its final two games to get to the postseason. The Cyclones fell to 4-6 with a 20-14 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday. Three Hunter Dekkers interceptions and two fumbles were too much to overcome.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones had 333 yards of total offense but the five turnovers were costly.

The Cyclones close out the home schedule this weekend against Texas Tech.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30. The Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone. Greg Joseph put the Vikings ahead to stay by hitting a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime. Kirk Cousins threw for 357 yards, and Justin Jefferson had a monster game with 10 catches for 193 yards for the NFC North-leading Vikings.

CEDAR FALLS — The championship games are set for Iowa high school football later this week after semifinal games wrapped up over the weekend:

== Friday’s semifinals

– Class 1A

Van Meter 48, West Branch 17

West Sioux 47, Underwood 7

– Class 5A

Valley West Des Moines 22, Dowling West Des Moines 21

Southeast Polk 35, Johnston 14

== Saturday’s semifinals

– Class 2A

Williamsburg 31, Dubuque Wahlert 7

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 37, Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove 14

– Class 3A

Harlan 49, ADM 35

Mount Vernon 14, Humboldt 6

== Thursday’s championship games

Eight-Player — 9:30— WACO (13-0) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (12-0)

Class A — 1:00—Grundy Center (12-0) vs. West Hancock (12-0)

Class 4A — 7:00—Lewis Central (12-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-0)

== Friday’s championship games

Class 2A — 10:00—Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (12-0) vs. Williamsburg (12-0)

Class 3A — 1:00—Mount Vernon (12-0) vs. Harlan (11-1)

Class 1A — 4:00—West Sioux (11-1) vs. Van Meter (11-1)

Class 5A — 7:30—Valley West Des Moines (8-4) vs. Southeast Polk (11-1)

DES MOINES — The 4th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women scored the first five points of overtime and held off Drake 92-to-86 in the Knapp Center on Sunday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Monika Czinano had 36 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa won despite making only 17 of 30 free throws. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

Kaite Dinnebier led Drake with 24 points.

That’s Drake coach Allison Pohlman. The Bulldogs shot 48 percent for the game but turned it over 23 times.

Mason City native Megan Meyer played just under 33 minutes for Drake, scoring 11 points and grabbing four rebounds.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aljaz Kunc (koons) scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Osun Osummiyi added 16 points and the Iowa State men cruised to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T on Sunday. Kunc scored 12 points in the first half when the Cyclones took a 39-16 lead. It was 20-12 when the Aggies made their last field goal, getting outscored 19-4. The Aggies shot even worse in the second half (24%) and finished with 19 turnovers and was a minus 19 on the boards, including a 17-5 difference on the offensive end. Kam Woods led the Aggies with 17 points

MARSHALLTOWN — Mason City finished 16th as a team in the girls state swim meet in Marshalltown over the weekend. The Riverhawks finished with 41 team points. Waukee was the state champion with 402 points, followed by Dowling West Des Moines with 267 ½, with Johnston third with 184. Placing for Mason City:

== 200 medley relay of Grace Hehr, Aspen Cole, Taylor Halverson, Jenna Braun finished 8th

== 400 free relay of Jenna Braun, Grace Hehr, Marie Manternach and Aspen Cole finished 10th

== Aspen Cole finished 14th in the 100 breaststroke

== Grace Hehr finished 15th in the 100 backstroke

== 200 free relay of Marie Manternach, Taylor Halverson, Jenna Braun and Kayle Eide finished 21st

— Hockey over the weekend:

== North Iowa Bulls at Aberdeen

Friday — Aberdeen 4, North Iowa 3

Saturday — Aberdeen 3, North Iowa 2

== Mason City Toros at Granite City

Friday — Granite City 4, Mason City 3 (shootout)

Saturday — Granite City 9, Mason City 1 (Mason City had 34 penalties for a total of 174 penalty minutes)

== Mason City Mohawk high school hockey club at Kansas City

Saturday — Kansas City 3, Mason City 1

Sunday — Kansas City 8, Mason City 1