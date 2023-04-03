Monday morning Iowa wrap-up — Iowa falls in national title game — click for audio, video, expanded coverage

The Iowa women fell short in their bid for a national title on Sunday, losing to LSU 102-85 in Dallas on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Bob Fisher was in Dallas and files this report.

Post-game video interviews from the KGLO News Facebook page:

Additional stories from the Associated Press on Sunday’s game:

Caitlin Clark’s dazzling season ends short of title for Iowa

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark put her head down as she walked over the Final Four logo at midcourt, the time slipping away in Iowa’s first national championship game.

Even though Clark wasn’t able to deliver the Hawkeyes a national title, after a frustrating and foul-plagued 102-85 loss in the finale against LSU, the dazzling 6-foot Iowa-born guard accomplished so much that had never seen in any NCAA Tournament before — by any woman or man.

And the AP women’s basketball player the year still has another season remaining at Iowa, and could have two more if she wants, because as a 21-year-old junior she isn’t eligible for this year’s WNBA draft.

“She’s a phenomenal basketball player. She’s showed that time and time again,” Hawkeyes senior post Monika Czinano said. “I think in these past three weeks, she’s done so much, but it’s not just these three weeks. She’s been doing it since she decided to play basketball. It’s a progression to this point.”

Clark had 30 points in the championship game Sunday, finishing with a tournament record 191. That surpassed the 177 points by Sheryl Swoopes for Texas Tech in 1993, and the 184 by Glen Rice for Michigan in the 1989 men’s tournament.

That came after Clark scored 41 points in the national semifinal game over previously undefeated South Carolina, making her the first women’s player with back-to-back 40-point games in the NCAA Tournament. She had her 11th career triple-double in the regional final victory over Louisville.

In her 100th game with Iowa on Sunday, she extended her NCAA Division I best to 90 consecutive games scoring in double figures. She already is the only Division I player, woman or man, with at least 2,700 points, 700 rebounds and 700 assists in a career. She has 43 career double-doubles.

This women’s NCAA Tournament set records for attendance and viewership on all of ESPN’s platforms. That included 5.5 million viewers for Iowa’s national semifinal game, a 72% increase for the network over the previous year. With another chance for people to see Clark play, and the championship game broadcast on ABC, more excellent ratings can be expected.

“I think the biggest thing is it’s really, really special. I don’t think it’s going to set in for me for quite some time,” Clark said, before briefly putting her face in a towel and starting to cry.

For Clark, it’s about more than the highlight plays she makes, the points she scores or nifty passes she makes to teammates.

“I want my legacy to be the impact that I can have on young kids and the people in the state of Iowa, and I hope I brought them a lot of joy this season. I hope this team brought them a lot of joy. I understand we came up one win short, but I think we have a lot to be proud of and a lot to celebrate,” she said. “I was just that young girl, so all you have to do is dream, and you can be in moments like this.”

Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder started crying herself when asked about that response by Clark.

“That’s what our whole team is about. They’re role models,” Bluder said. “They relish in it, and not just for young kids either.”

Just like Clark has done so many times in her career, she made a long 3-pointer on her first shot of the game. That was the first of eight 3s, some at which all Kim Mulkey could do was shake her head — the LSU coach had never seen Clark play in person before Friday night.

Clark already had her fourth 3 with 3:49 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 18. But she then missed six shots in a row, and by time she made another 3 with 7:54 left in the third, Iowa was down 63-45.

She was on the bench the last 3:26 of the first half after picking up her third foul. That was her second offensive foul in three minutes.

Her fourth came on a technical foul she got for swatting the ball under the basket when reacting to Czinano getting called for her fourth personal foul.

When Czinano fouled out with 6:25 left, all Clark could do was hold her hands out, and she continued shaking her head at the referees when going back down the court. About two minutes later, she had the same reaction when she was on the floor after a missed 3-pointer with no foul called.

“Obviously foul trouble not really what you want in a national championship game, especially for our two seniors (Czinano and McKenna Warnock) who have given so much to this program and had to finish their career on the bench. It’s not something they deserved by any means,” Clark said.

“I thought they called it very, very tight. I don’t know about the two push-offs in the second quarter. I’m sure they saw that I pushed off and they called it and whatnot, and then hit with the technical foul in the third for throwing the ball under the basket,” she said. “Sometimes that’s how things go.”

___

LSU’s Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa star Clark

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — LSU’s Angel Reese waved her hand in front of her face while staring down Caitlin Clark, then pointed toward her finger as if to say a ring was coming while walking toward the Iowa star.

The gestures late in the Tigers’ 102-85 victory in the NCAA championship game Sunday lit up social media, with comments supporting the “Bayou Barbie” for trash talk that’s just part of the game and condemning her for lacking grace in victory.

The bubbly junior from Baltimore, who transferred from Maryland to join flamboyant LSU coach Kim Mulkey, was unapologetic in the postgame news conference.

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was,” Reese said. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you.”

Clark, the scoring sensation who was the first with consecutive 40-point games in an NCAA Tournament, made the face-waving gesture to no one in particular during an Elite Eight victory over Louisville.

The Associated Press Player of the Year wasn’t shy about showing her emotions when the Hawkeyes knocked off undefeated defending national champion South Carolina in the semifinals.

If she saw Reese’s gestures, Clark didn’t seem concerned about them.

“I was just trying to get to the handshake line and shake hands and be grateful that my team was in that position,” said Clark, who scored 30 points. “That’s all you can do is hold your head high, be proud of what you did. All the credit in the world to LSU. They were tremendous.”

In a 79-72 semifinal victory over Virginia Tech, Reese made what appeared to be a “you’re too small” gesture several times after scoring around the basket.

The fashionable 6-foot-3 post with modeling aspirations is becoming a social media magnet. Reese wooed Lil Wayne after chastising the rapper from New Orleans for reaching out to Elite Eight opponent Miami before doing the same with the Tigers.

“I’m going to be me, but I can’t do it without the girls here, and I can’t do it without the rest of my teammates and coaches,” said Reese, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds while three teammates scored at least 20 points.

She was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four after setting an NCAA single-season record with her 34th double-double against the Hawkeyes.

“Twitter can say what Twitter can say,” Reese said. “I love reading those comments. I have all the screenshots of what everybody has said about me all season. What are you going to say now?”

___

Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Iowa star Caitlin Clark was whistled for a technical foul late in the third quarter with her team trailing LSU by nine points in the NCAA championship game.

The bigger problem for the Hawkeyes was the call meant a fourth personal foul for the junior scoring sensation, moments after front court leader Monika Czinano had picked up her fourth.

Clark never fouled out, while Czinano and fellow senior McKenna Warnock did as Iowa never made a serious run in the fourth quarter of a 102-85 loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

The second and third fouls against Clark were both for push-offs about three minutes apart in the second quarter, when The Associated Press Player of the Year was trying to dribble around defenders.

The latter sent her to the bench for the final 3:26 of the first half with the Hawkeyes down 11, and she left the game again after the technical with 1:04 remaining in the third.

“I thought they called it very, very tight,” said Clark, who scored 30 points. “I don’t know about the two push-offs in the second quarter. I thought all I could do is respond and come back out there and keep fighting and keep trying to help this team crawl back into the game.”

In a pool report, lead official Lisa Jones said the technical came when Clark didn’t pass the ball to an official after the Hawkeyes had been given a delay-of-game warning for batting the ball away after a made basket earlier in the third quarter.

Clark’s tech was among 37 personal fouls. It wasn’t a championship game record, and was 15 fewer than a first-round game this year between James Madison and Ohio State.

Social media just made it seem like an all-time record, with the cascade of comments that officials were becoming the story by taking the stars out of the game. Czinano didn’t want to go there after the game.

“I don’t really think that’s a great question for me to answer honestly,” Czinano said. “We can’t live in the past. All we can do is live in the moment. That game happened. Those calls were called. Going forward, we’ll see what people decide what to do about it.”

LSU’s Angel Reese sat for a long stretch of the first half after picking up two fouls. Czinano and Warnock had two fouls at halftime, and both had four entering the fourth quarter.

Czinano fouled out with 6:25 remaining and the Hawkeyes trailing by 14. She had 13 points in a postseason-low 22 minutes.

“It’s very frustrating because I feel like I can’t talk to them,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “They won’t even listen. When your two seniors have to sit on the bench — they don’t know they’re seniors. I get it. But those two women didn’t deserve it. And then Caitlin getting a ‘T.’ I don’t know. It’s too bad.”

___

