Monday May 4th Local Sports
IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery says it took some time to get over the loss of the postseason. Despite several key injuries, the Hawkeyes posted a 20-11 record before the season was cancelled prior to their first game in the Big Ten Tournament.
McCaffery felt the Hawkeyes had the makings of a team that could make a deep tournament run.
With the possibility of having most of the roster back, prospects are bright for next season.
Meanwhile McCaffery awaits the decision of Luka Garza on whether or not he’ll return next season or opt for the NBA Draft.
FOREST CITY – NIACC sophomore Alana Wickering signed a national letter of intent Thursday to run cross country and track and field at Waldorf University.
Waldorf is a NAIA school that competes in the North Star Athletic Association.
Wickering, who is from Mason City, earned honorable mention all-Region XI cross country honors in 2019 by placing 19th in a personal-best time of 21 minutes, 10 seconds in the 5-kilometer race.
Wickering placed seventh in the 1,000-meter run in a time of 3:41.98 at the Region XI indoor track and field meet in February.
DES MOINES — Olympic hopeful Karissa Schweizer still feels like part of the Mizzou family. The native of Des Moines won six NCAA cross country and track titles while competing for the Tigers and was named Missouri’s Female Athlete of the Decade.
Schweizer finished ninth in the 5000 meters at last year’s World Championships and says it was after her NCAA cross country title in 2016 that she thought an international career was possible after college.
Schweizer seemed poised to make an Olympic run after smashing the American indoor record in the 3000 meters in late February. Just weeks later the Tokyo Games were moved to next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schweizer says she has accepted the fact that she must wait a year to fulfill her Olympic dream.
Schweizer is training in Portland, Oregon.