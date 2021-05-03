Monday May 3rd Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Texas — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third inning, and rookie Alex Kirilloff went deep for the fourth time in three games as the Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 13-4, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. José Berríos took advantage of Minnesota’s recent tear at the plate to win for the first time in four starts. Berríos gave up four runs and struck out nine in six innings. The Twins have won three of four and scored 35 runs during that stretch. Royals starter Brad Keller was undone by the long ball and his own defense. Keller gave up all seven runs in the third, but only two were earned after a pair of errors by third baseman Hunter Dozier.
=== The Twins continue their homestand with a four-game series against Texas. Tonight, tomorrow night and Wednesday night first pitch times are scheduled for 6:40 with pre-game shows each night starting at 6 o’clock on KGLO. Thursday is a day game starting at 12:10 with the pre-game at 11:30 on KGLO.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — #7 in Division I Iowa Western swept a four-game weekend conference series from the NIACC baseball team in Council Bluffs. Iowa Western had 31 runs cross the plate on Saturday in wins over 17-1 and 14-4. They then took both games on Sunday 8-1 and 9-6. Brian Williams hit homers in each game for the Trojans, who drop to 21-24 overall and 16-21 in the conference. NIACC will close out the regular season at home on Wednesday with a doubleheader against Ellsworth.
MASON CITY — Iowa Western also swept NIACC on the softball diamond over the weekend in Mason City. The Lady Trojans suffered a pair of 2-1 losses on Saturday, with game two being in eight innings. Iowa Western then took the series with 5-1 and 8-1 wins on Sunday. NIACC drops to 14-28 overall and 12-28 in the conference. The Lady Trojans will wrap up the regular season on Wednesday when they travel to Iowa Falls to face Ellsworth in a conference doubleheader.
RIVERSIDE – The NIACC men’s golf team placed sixth at the Region XI tournament Sunday at the Blue Top Ridge Golf Course.
NIACC shot a 992 in the 54-hole tournament. Kirkwood won the tournament with a 901. Iowa Central placed second with a 903 while DMACC placed third with a 954. All three teams qualified for the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
NIACC was led by freshman JJ Wickman, who placed 15th with a 243. Kirkwood’s James Morgan was the regional individual medalist with a 70-76-72 – 218.
Also for the Trojans, Kai Nelles tied for 21st with a 249, Jack Barragy tied for 25th with a 251, Beau Thompson placed 29th with a 254 and John Doherty placed 34th with a 262.
COUNCIL BLUFFS – The NIACC men’s track and field team placed fifth at the NJCAA Region XI championships on Sunday with 39 points.
Iowa Central was the regional champion with 258.5 points and Iowa Western was second with 250.5 points.
NIACC’s Tinashe Chigudu placed fourth in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.77 seconds. Chigudu also ran a leg on the Trojans’ 4×100-meter relay team that placed sixth in 48.84.
Other members of the 4×100 team were Angelo Jackson, Titus Jackson and Jordan McKnight.
Jackson placed sixth in the 400 in a time of 48.64, which ranks second on NIACC’s all-time list in the 400.
The Trojans picked up sixth-place finishes from Vicente Correia in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:22.65), Kameron Glasper in the discus (39.47 meters) and Marcel Smith in the high jump (1.80 meters).
NIACC’s Michael Moore-Fondren was eighth in the high jump (1.70 meters).
Glasper placed seventh in the shot put (12.42 meters).
In the 1,500, NIACC’s Richard Marcoux was 10th in a time of 4:17.26.
NIACC placed seventh in the 4×400-meter relay in a time of 3:40.04. The Trojans ran John Hunt, Melvin Kipkemboi, Bryden Juelsgaard and Pudens Kipkosgei.
COUNCIL BLUFFS – NIACC freshman Sarah Bertry placed second in the 5,000-meter run at the NJCAA Region XI championships on Sunday.
Bertry earned her second-place finish in a time of 19 minutes, 21.11 seconds, which ranks fourth on the school’s all-time 5K outdoor list.
NIACC’s Lynn Hoeft was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:21.36) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.22).
NIACC’s Mercy Melly was sixth in the 1,500 (5:56.21) and Whitney Martin was eighth in the 800 (2:28.78).
The Lady Trojans’ Brenna Paulson placed seventh with a toss of 34.62 meters.
NIACC placed fifth with 32 points. Iowa Western was the women’s team champion with 292 points and Iowa Central was second with 172 points.
MASON CITY – The NIACC men’s soccer team was doubled up by Hawkeye Community College in conference action on Sunday at the NIACC pitch, falling 4-2.
NIACC (4-7 overall, 4-7 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference) took an early 1-0 lead on a penalty kick from Connor Lambert in the 10th minute.
However, Hawkeye would score the next three goals as the RedTails pushed across a goal less than three minutes after Lambert scored. The two teams were deadlocked heading into halftime before Hawkeye scored with 38 minutes, 16 seconds remaining and 29:23 remaining.
Lei Htoo cut the lead to 3-2 with 15:54 to play before Hawkeye scored once again with 8:15 remaining for the final margin. Ignacio Suarez finished with five saves for NIACC.
NIACC returns to action on Wednesday at Northeast Community College.
MASON CITY – The NIACC women’s soccer team was unable to score as the Trojans fell 4-0 against Hawkeye Community College in conference action on Sunday at the NIACC pitch.
NIACC (5-6 overall, 5-6 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference) tallied four shots in the contest, two from Celine Witt and one apiece from Sophia Gebl and Mara Makowka.
Hawkeye scored twice in both halves as the RedTails took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute before another goal with 17 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the first half. The RedTails scored both of their second-half goals late, with 9:07 and 3:06 to play.
Pamela De Armas Colombo had five saves for NIACC, which returns to action on Wednesday at Northeast Community College.
AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell says finding a return specialist has been a priority this spring. Kene (kuh-nay) Nwangwu (nuh-wahn-goo) finished third in the Big 12 in kick returns with a 29 yard average. He was taken by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
Campbell says it may take until fall camp to decide who takes over the role.
Iowa State wrapped up spring drills last week.