Monday May 2nd Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Baltimore — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:05
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jorge Polanco drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Carlos Correa had his fourth straight multi-hit game and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3. The Twins scored five runs in the first inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming and coasted to their ninth win in 10 games. Josh Winder (1-0) pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start for the Twins. Doubles by Polanco and Max Kepler drove in three runs in Minnesota’s big first inning. Starting with a throwing error by Rays shortstop Taylor Walls, six of the first seven Minnesota batters reached base against Fleming (2-3).
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a one-year contract worth $2,125,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for June 10. The agreement for the infielder/outfielder was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million he had asked for and the $1.85 million the Twins had offered. He can earn an additional $75,000 in roster bonuses: $37,500 each for 152 and 157 days on the active roster. Arraez is hitting .299 with one home run and seven RBIs in 21 games this season.
MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team split the first two games of their four-game series with Division I Iowa Western on Sunday at Roosevelt Field. #8 Iowa Western only needed five innings in the opener, winning 10-0. NIACC scattered nine runs in the nightcap to pick up a 9-8 win. Logan Milene hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning of the second game to push the lead to 9-7. Cody Kelly was 3-for-3 with two home runs and a double and three runs batted in. NIACC is 28-16 overall and 16-11 in the conference and will finish the series with Iowa Western with a doubleheader this afternoon.
MASON CITY — The NIACC softball team dropped a doubleheader to Iowa Lakes on Sunday, 24-1 and 15-0, both games in five innings. NIACC drops to 3-31 overall and 0-22 in the conference. The two teams will wrap up their weekend series, which will also conclude the regular season, with a doubleheader today at the NIACC campus.
DES MOINES — The Drake Relays wrapped up over the weekend. Looking at local high school results from Friday and Saturday (results in order of competition):
== Boys Distance Medley Relay
12th — Mason City — 3:35.90
== Girls Long Jump
5th — Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake — 17 feet, 3 ½ inches
== Boys High Jump
7th — Ian Collins, Charles City — 6 feet, 5 inches
9th — Dakota Carlson, Forest City — 6 feet, 3 inches
== 400 meter wheelchair
1st — Wyatt Willand, Northwood-Kensett — 56.91
== Boys 4×200 meter relay
18th — Clear Lake — 1:32.89
21st — Mason City — 1:33.58
== Boys 800
2nd — Riley Witt, St. Ansgar — 1:54.38
== Girls 400
14th — Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake — 59.03
== Boys 4×800
16th — Mason City — 8:41.21
== Boys 1600
5th — Riley Witt, St. Ansgar — 4:20.24
== Boys 4×400
1st — Mason City — 3:21.55
DES MOINES — Nine records were set as the Drake Relays wrapped up on a cold and blustery day. It was the first time in three years the event featured unlimited attendance and the athletes were pleased the meet returned to normal.
That’s U-S Olympian Isaiah Jewett who won the men’s 800 meters. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser won his fourth straight shot put title and was happy to see the Relays atmosphere return.
Reigning gold medalist Hansle Parchment from Jamaica won the men’s 110 hurdles and says the crowd helps especially on days when the conditions are difficult.
After competing in the Grand Blue Mile, Allie Wilson won the women’s 800 meters and says she enjoyed competing with a crowd in the stadium.
For many high school athletes it was their first time competing at the Drake Relays with a crowd on hand. Spirit Lake’s Jack Latham won the boy’s 110 hurdles.
Western Dubuque standout Audrey Biermann feels the fans help the athletes post good marks.
DES MOINES — The NIACC men’s track team’s 4×200 meter relay team finished seventh in the University/College Division in a school record time of 1:26.96. The seventh place finish is the highest relay finish for the school ever at the Drake Relays.
MORAVIA — The NIACC men’s golf team’s season came to an end on Sunday at the North Central District Tournament at the Preserve on Rathbun Lake Golf Course near Moravia. NIACC finished 10th in the ten-team tournament with 1001 strokes. Kirkwood was the team winner with an 895. Bryce Malchow had a three-round total of 242, finishing tied for 25th. Also for NIACC, Eric Ritter shot a 253, Jack Barragy had a 254, Kai Nelles had a 256 and Bradley Vaith had a 264.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues were two of the best teams in the NHL down the stretch. The Wild nudged ahead of the Blues by winning their last two games to finish second in the Central Division and earn the extra home game for the first-round series. Facing the Blues right away is hardly a reward. The Wild had the best goal differential in the league over the last six weeks at plus-30. The Blues were tied for second at plus-24. Game 1 is in Minnesota on Monday night.