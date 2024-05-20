Click for more Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Local Sports
Live Sports
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2024 Clear Lake Summer Sports on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
KGLO News/Farm Broadcast Schedule
Closings
Weather/Roads
Iowa Road Conditions
Minnesota Road Conditions
Election Poll Locator
News Team
Contact
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
KGLO News
Listen
Your Hometown News Station
Click for more Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Local Sports
Live Sports
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2024 Clear Lake Summer Sports on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
KGLO News/Farm Broadcast Schedule
Closings
Weather/Roads
Iowa Road Conditions
Minnesota Road Conditions
Election Poll Locator
News Team
Contact
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Weather Alert
|
⚠ A Flood Watch Is In Effect From 1 AM Tuesday through Tuesday Evening
/
Audio Archives
Monday May 20th “The Midday Report”
May 20, 2024 12:36PM CDT
Share
KGLO News
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday May 20th
KGLO News
·
Monday May 20 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
1
Plymouth woman convicted of child endangerment resulting in death scheduled to be sentenced today
2
Mason City cuts ties with downtown hotel & convention center developer, search renews for new developer
3
Lark Avenue north of State Highway 122 near bridge reconstruction project to be closed one day next week
4
Convoy planned to remember trucker found dead in field
5
Mason City man sentenced to 18+ years in federal prison on meth dealing charge
You Might Also Like
Local News
Mason City cuts ties with downtown hotel & convention center developer, search renews for new developer
Local News
Plymouth woman convicted of child endangerment resulting in death scheduled to be sentenced today
Local News
Convoy planned to remember trucker found dead in field