Monday May 20th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Washington — pre-game 5:00, first pitch 5:45

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. West Fork — 7:30

DES MOINES — St. Ansgar edged Top of Iowa Conference East Division rival Nashua-Plainfield for the Class 1A girls state track title on Saturday in Des Moines. The Saints had 40 points with the Huskies having 38, with St. Ansgar using a win in the 4×800 meter relay and a runner-up showing in the 4×400 meter relay to push them into the final lead. St. Ansgar also finished third in the shuttle hurdle relay and fourth in the sprint medley relay. Lindsay Kruse also finished third in the discus and Lila Powers fifth in the 800 for the Saints.

DES MOINES — Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee was a triple winner at the girls state track meet over the weekend. Brownlee won the 400 hurdles in a state-record time of 59.83, set another state record in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet-3.5 inches, and the 400 in a time of 55.56. Clear Lake finished tied for sixth in the Class 3A girls team race with 37 points.

DES MOINES — Saturday’s other girls placewinners from the area:

== Sprint Medley Relay

3A — Clear Lake, 7th

== 800

1A — Becca Hoffman, North Iowa, 7th

== Shuttle Hurdle Relay

3A — Charles City, 3rd

== 100 Hurdles

1A — Lindsey Moore, Northwood-Kensett, 2nd

== 1500

1A — Addison Voelker, North Butler, 8th

3A — Addie Doughan, Clear Lake, 5th

== 4×100

1A — Lake Mills, 2nd

2A — Forest City, 2nd

— Saturday’s boys placewinners from the area:

== Sprint Medley Relay

2A — Osage, 6th

== Shuttle Hurdle Relay

1A — West Hancock, 2nd

3A — Clear Lake, 7th

== 100

2A — Jack Thompson, Forest City, 6th

== 110 Hurdles

1A — Mitchell Smith, West Hancock , 5th

== 200

1A — Dylan Brumm, St. Ansgar, 5th

== 1600

1A — Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa, 3rd

== 4×100

1A — West Hancock, 3rd

2A — Forest City, 8th

3A — Clear Lake, 7th

You can find the full results of the state track meet from over the weekend by clicking here

AMES — The boys state golf tournament gets underway today:

== At the Class 3A meet at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames, Clear Lake freshman Gavin Roske will be competing

== At the Class 1A meet at the Ames Golf & Country Club, Lake Mills will be competing as a team while Nolan Reser of North Butler will be competing as an individual.

The two-day tournaments are scheduled to wrap up tomorrow

— Boys soccer substate tournaments

== Class 2A Substate 2 semifinals

Clear Lake at Benton Community

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Webster City

== Class 3A Substate 7 semifinals

Belmond-Klemme at North Polk

Iowa Falls-Alden at Des Moines Hoover

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards overcame a slow start and the Timberwolves roared back from a 20-point second-half deficit to eliminate the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets 98-90 in a Game 7 Minnesota masterpiece. The Timberwolves overcame a 15-point halftime deficit — the largest comeback in a Game 7 in NBA playoff history — behind Edwards, who had just four points, no rebounds and three assists at halftime but finished with 16 points, eight boards and seven assists. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points and Nikola Jokic scored 34 but they got little else from their supporting cast.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Will Brennan hit a three-run homer off Jhoan Duran with two outs in a wild ninth inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The inning appeared to be over one batter earlier when Andrés Giménez was called out at second while advancing on a wild pitch, but a crew-chief initiated video review ruled him safe. Josh Naylor was intentionally walked for Duran to face Brennan. Minnesota had trailed 2-1 with two outs and no one on base in the ninth, but pushed across the tying run without a hit against All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Twins outfielder Byron Buxton returned from the injured list and was back in Minnesota’s lineup on Saturday batting fifth after being sidelined the past two weeks with inflammation in his right knee. Buxton missed Minnesota’s past 14 games. He played in back-to-back games this week at Triple-A St. Paul without any problems, the final step to being cleared to rejoin the Twins. Buxton was placed on the IL on May 3, two days after his knee flared up in a game against the White Sox. The 30-year-old Buxton has had surgery on the knee in each of the past two postseasons.

DES MOINES — Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller says the Hawkeyes would consider a return for another appearance at Principal Park in Des Moines next season. The Hawkeyes took two of three games over the weekend against Florida International in a series that drew more than 14,000 fans to the home of the Iowa Cubs.

Heller says Iowa’s bye week in Big Ten play next season is the second to the last week of the season so there is the possibility of setting up another non-conference series.

The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 31-21 record. They are the fifth seed in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha and will open Wednesday afternoon against fourth seeded Michigan.

DES MOINES — The Drake football team leaves today for a week long trip to Panama that will conclude with a game on Friday night. Drake head coach Todd Stepsis was an assistant back in 2018 when the Bulldogs took a trip to China.

Stepsis was trying to organize a trip a few years ago but it was pushed back due to COVID. He says Panama is a perfect destination.

Stepsis says football is just a small part of a trip that will also allow the players to earn three credits toward graduation.

The Bulldogs will play an All-Star team on Friday night from a Kiwanis league that started on a U-S military base back in the 1970s.