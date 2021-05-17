Monday May 17th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers’ throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift. Laureano advanced to third on the play and scored on a wild pitch. The A’s went 4-2 on their trip to Boston and Target Field.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime lifted the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series. Wild goaltender Cam Talbot stopped all 42 shots he faced. Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury, the first goalie in NHL history to play in 15 consecutive postseasons, made 29 saves. After Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo failed to clear the puck, Eriksson Ek was in the slot to send a shot that went off the skate of Golden Knights defender Alec Martinez and past Fleury.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks. They were unharmed by the meaningless defeat and get the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They’ll play the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers in a first-round series beginning next weekend. The Mavericks broke their three-way tie with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers by virtue of their Southwest Division title.
LAKE MILLS — Girls golf first-round regionals take place today in Classes 1A and 2A:
== Class 1A at Rice Lake, Lake Mills — Newman, Bishop Garrigan, Lake Mills, North Iowa, North Union, Northwood-Kensett, Rockford, West Fork, West Hancock
== Class 1A at Tri-City Golf Club, Luana — Central Springs, Nashua-Plainfield, Postville, Riceville, St. Ansgar, South Winneshiek, Turkey Valley, West Central
== Class 2A at Bear Creek, Forest City — Forest City, Aplington-Parkersburg, Denver, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, New Hampton, Osage, South Hardin
Qualifiers head to the regional final golf meets next Monday
BURLINGTON – The fourth-seeded NIACC men’s soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to top-seed Southeastern Saturday in the semifinals of the Region XI Division II tournament.
Southeastern (12-1-1) led 1-0 at the half and pushed its lead to 3-0 in the second half.
NIACC (6-9) closed the deficit to 3-1 with a goal from Hayden Bunch at the 16:33 mark in the second half but could not get any closer.
The Blackhawks added a late insurance goal to make the final margin of victory three goals.
Southeastern, which won all three matches against NIACC this season, moves to the Tuesday’s regional final against second-seed Hawkeye CC (11-4) in Burlington.
MASON CITY – For the second time in school history, the NIACC women’s soccer team has won a post-season contest.
Third-seed NIACC edged sixth-seed Dakota County Technical College 2-1 Sunday in the opening round of the Region XI Division II tournament on the NIACC campus.
The only other regional tournament victory by a Lady Trojan soccer team was in 2003 when they topped Scott Community 4-2 in the opening round.
NIACC (7-7) now plays at second-seed Hawkeye Community College at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the regional semifinals. Hawkeye (8-4-2) received a first-round bye in the regional tournament.
AMES — The Iowa State and UNI softball teams will meet in the opening round of an NCAA Regional in Columbia, Missouri on Friday. It is the Cyclones’ first trip to the tournament since 1988.
That’s senior infielder Sami Williams. Cyclone coach Jamie Pinkerton is happy for his seniors who had the 2020 season cut short.
UNI finished second at the Missouri Valley Tournament over the weekend. The other side of the regional bracket has host Missouri and Illinois-Chicago.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa men won a second straight Big Ten outdoor track and field championship. The Hawkeyes set a school record 127.5 points. It marks the first time the Hawkeyes have won the indoor and outdoor titles in the same year since 1963. Iowa finished 33 points ahead of second place Michigan. Iowa coach Joey Woody
Woody says a key was a group of seniors who took advantage of the extra year provided by COVID,
Woody says the way the athletic department handled the pandemic has been a big part of their success.
Woody says there is still a lot to accomplish.
Iowa now prepares for the NCAA Western Regional Championships in College Station Texas May 27th through the 29th.