Monday May 16th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Oakland — pre-game 8:00, first pitch 8:35
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1. Ryan (4-2) threw a career-high 103 pitches and struck out five, with his only blemish a fourth inning changeup that José Ramírez hit over the right field fence for his eighth home run of the season. Buxton hit his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning. Urshela’s fourth-inning home run was his second home run in as many games. Minnesota leads the American League Central by three games over Cleveland and Chicago. The Twins ended the homestand with a 5-4 record and head to Oakland for a three-game series starting tonight. The pre-game is at 8:00 with the first pitch at 8:35 on AM-1300 KGLO.
CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC baseball team’s season came to an end with a pair of losses at the Region XI Tournament in Cedar Rapids over the weekend. After DMACC scored three in the fifth, three in the sixth and four in the seventh to down NIACC 13-5 in Friday’s second round, the Trojans dropped a 10-6 elimination game decision on Saturday to Southeastern. NIACC scored all six of their runs in the third, but the Blackhawks scored four in the sixth, two in the eighth and four in the ninth to claim the victory. NIACC ends their season with a 34-19 record. Kirkwood on Sunday won the Region XI title, losing to Southeastern 16-15 in Sunday’s first game, but then they bounced back to beat Southeastern 23-16 in a winner-take-all game. For Kirkwood, it’s their second straight Region XI title and their third in the last four years.
MASON CITY — The high school summer sports seasons begin tonight in north-central Iowa. The start of the baseball season was moved up one week starting this year by the Iowa High School Athletic Association to make room for a family week with no activities or practices between summer and fall sports that was approved by the IHSAA and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Softball season will get underway next Monday. On tonight’s docket:
Newman at Denver (DH)
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at North Iowa
Belmond-Klemme at Southeast Valley
NEW ORLEANS — Newman and Northern Iowa alum Trevor Penning has signed with the New Orleans Saints. Penning was drafted 19th by the Saints in the first round of last month’s NFL Draft. Penning has agreed to a four-year deal worth just over $14 million, fully guaranteed, with a fifth-year option. Penning was a finalist for the 2021 Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding offensive player in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
NEW YORK — Former Iowa State running back Breece Hall feels the New York Jets offense is a good fit for him. Hall just went through the Jets’ rookie mini-camp
Hall says his goal is to contribute as a rookie.
Hall is expected to be one of several running backs that have a role next season.
The two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was taken by the Jets in the second round of last month’s NFL Draft.
MASON CITY — Mason City High School will be looking for a new wrestling coach. Dusty Rhodes has submitted his resignation as he has accepted the position as associate principal at Mason City High School. Rhodes won the Class 2A 125-pound wrestling title at Osage in 1992 before being a three-time All-American at Wartburg. After coaching at Pocahontas from 1999-2003, Rhodes spent the last 19 years as the Mason City High School wrestling head coach, having wrestlers win six individual state titles, including three by Cullan Schriever. The Mason City School Board tonight as part of their regular monthly meeting will act to officially accept his resignation from his current student guidance counselor position and as head wrestling coach.
MASON CITY— Boys district golf tournaments take place today:
== Class 1A at Spring Valley, Livermore
Local team qualifiers — Lake Mills, Newman, North Butler, Nashua-Plainfield
Other individual qualifiers — Noah Atkinson, West Fork; Adam Wyborny, Rockford; Drew Wilder, Northwood-Kensett
== Class 2A at Carroll Country Club
Local team qualifiers — Osage
Other individual qualifiers — Ashton Willms, Belmond-Klemme; Jack Harms, Forest City
== Class 3A at Oneota Golf & Country Club, Decorah
Individual qualifiers — Carson Gallup, Charles City; Trevor White, Charles City; Ruben Salinas, Hampton-Dumont-CAL