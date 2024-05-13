Monday May 13th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

TORONTO (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a three-run home run, Bailey Ober matched his career high by striking out 10 over 6 1/3 shutout innings and the Minnesota Twins won for the 17th time in 20 games by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1. The Twins have won six consecutive series for the first time since September 2010. Santana homered for the third straight game north of the U.S. border, extending Minnesota’s streak of games in Toronto with at least one home run to 20. Twins outfielder Max Kepler added a two-run double, extending his career-best hitting streak to 14 games. Alek Manoah took the loss for the Blue Jays.

FORT DODGE — NIACC bowed out of the Region 11 baseball tournament on Friday, falling for the second time in the tournament to host Iowa Central, 16-5 in six innings. NIACC ends their season with a 24-32 record. DMACC beat Southeastern on Sunday in the championship game 19-12 and advances to the Junior College World Series.

DES MOINES — The high school baseball season gets underway today, and the pre-season Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings have been released:

== Class 1A

1. Coon Rapids-Bayard

2. Burlington Notre Dame

3. St. Ansgar

4. Newman

5. Lynnville-Sully

6. St. Mary’s of Remsen

7. North Linn

8. Wapsie Valley

9. Akron-Westfield

10. South Winneshiek

Also receiving votes: Alta-Aurelia, Hillcrest Academy of Kalona, Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda, St. Albert of Council Bluffs

== Class 2A

1. Underwood

2. West Marshall

3. Dyersville Beckman

4. Van Meter

5. Pleasantville

6. Mid-Prairie of Wellman

7. Cascade

8. Carroll Kuemper

9. New Hampton

10. Estherville

Also receiving votes: Anamosa, Clarinda, Forest City, Sumner-Fredericksburg, West Lyon

== Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque

2. North Polk

3. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

4. Ballard

5. Central DeWitt

6. Marion

7. Davenport Assumption

8. Dubuque Wahlert

9. ADM

10. Lewis Central

Also receiving votes: Bondurant-Farrar, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Harlan, Solon, Spencer

== Class 4A

1. Ankeny Centennial

2. Johnston

3. Iowa City City High

4. Dallas Center-Grimes

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

6. West Des Moines Dowling

7. Ames

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie

9. Cedar Falls

10. Sioux City North

Also receiving votes: Ottumwa, Pleasant Valley, Sioux City East, Waukee, Waukee Northwest

— Boys district golf meets take place today for most area golfers. Looking at where local individuals and teams will be at:

== Class 3A at Carroll Country Club

Individual — Dylan Bieber & Gavin Roske, Clear Lake

== Class 2A at Fox Ridge Golf Course, Dike

Team — Osage

Individual — Ashtin Willms, Belmond-Klemme

Newman will host a Class 1A district meet on Tuesday at Highland Park in Mason City.

— Boys and girls post-season soccer gets underway today in the lower classes:

== 2A boys Substate 2 quarterfinals

7:30 — Charles City at Clear Lake

South Tama at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

== 1A boys Substate 3 quarterfinals

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Denver

Waterloo Columbus at Cedar Valley Christian

== 1A girls Region 2

5:30 — New Hampton at Clear Lake

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and Aaron Gordon had 27 points on 11-for-12 shooting to propel the Denver Nuggets to a series-tying 115-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 in the Western Conference semifinals. Jamal Murray had 12 of his 19 points in the third quarter for the Nuggets in a momentum carryover from his buzzer-beating swish from behind half court. Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in another spectacular performance for Minnesota. The series goes back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

CHICAGO — Former Iowa punter Tory Taylor signed a contract with the Chicago Bears over the weekend. The native of Australia and Ray Guy Award winner was taken by the Bears in the fourth round of last month’s NFL Draft and took part in the Bears rookie mini-camp.

It’s been an interesting journey for Taylor, who grew up playing Australian Rules Football.

Taylor talks about his first weekend of practice.

Taylor knows it is unusual for an NFL team to use a fourth round pick on a punter.

Taylor is the second-ever Hawkeye punter to be drafted, with the other being Reggie Roby in 1983.

AMES — Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams hopes to have an expanded role for an experienced Iowa State defense next season. The native of Florida made two starts and appeared in 13 games last season. He will try to help make up for the loss of All-American corner T.J. Tampa

Like Tampa, Williams also played receiver as a high school star.

Williams says he has learned a lot from Tampa and still stays in touch.

The Cyclones open next season at home on August 31st against North Dakota.