Monday March 9th Local Sports

Regional tournament MVP Kelcie Hale jumps into the arms of head coach Todd Ciochetto in the final seconds of today's regional title victory over Kirkwood (NIACC Sports Information)
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — 1A boys state quarterfinal — Lake Mills vs. Wapsie Valley — pre-game 11:00, tipoff 11:15
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — 1A boys state quarterfinal — West Fork vs. St. Mary’s of Remsen — pre-game 2:30, tipoff 2:45
MASON CITY — The top-ranked NIACC women topped fourth-ranked Kirkwood 95-73 in the Region XI title game in Mason City on Sunday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. It’s the second-straight year the Lady Trojans have beat Kirkwood to win the regional title and the third time in the program’s history that the NIACC women have qualified for the national tournament in back-to-back years. NIACC coach Todd Ciochetto says his team has been working hard to make another trip to the national tournament.
NIACC hit 19 three-pointers in the game, with Region XI tournament MVP Kelcie Hale draining six threes to end with 24 points. Ciochetto credited Hale’s leadership on the court.
NIACC was also 24-26 from the free-throw line. NIACC will likely be the top seed in the national tournament when it begins on Tuesday March 17th in Port Huron, Michigan. Pairings will be released after a seeding meeting to be held today.
BOONE — The NIACC men fell in the Region XI championship game on Saturday to DMACC 82-80 in Boone, as you also heard on KGLO. Deundra Roberson led the Trojans with 26 points while Trey Sampson had 20, with both players being named to the all-tournament team. Clear Lake alum Zach Lester had a co-team-high 19 for the Bears, who advance to the national tournament next week in Danville Illinois.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — NIACC freshman Christian Minto dropped a 6-4 decision to Iowa Western’s Isaiah Crosby in the 165-pound national title match in Council Bluffs on Saturday night. It was Minto’s only loss of the season. Minto was the Trojans’ eighth national finalist in the last seven years and was aiming to be the school’s 14th national champion. NIACC 197-pounder Holton Truax placed fourth to earn All-American honors. NIACC as a team finished 12th in the national tournament with 55 ½ points.
DES MOINES — Twin sisters Grace and Abby Flanagan combined for 48 of North Linn’s points as the Lynx beat Osage 66-42 in the Class 2A girls state championship game on Saturday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Grace Flanagan was 10-13 from the field, scoring 27 points and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds, while Abby Flanagan was 7-10 from the field, including 4-7 from three-point range, ending with 21 points. Osage coach Chad Erickson says North Linn’s 58-percent field goal shooting was the big key of the game.
Erickson says despite the loss, being in the state championship game was a great way for four seniors to have their career end.
Erickson says the players and coaches know it was a great season for the program.
All-tournament team members Sidney Brandau had 15 points while Dani Johnson added 10 to lead the Green Devils, who finish their season with a 24-3 record. West Hancock’s Rachel Leerar also was named to the all-tournament team.
DES MOINES — Megan Morenz scored a layup with four seconds to go, as Newell-Fonda outscored Bishop Garrigan of Algona 25-9 in the fourth quarter for a 65-63 in the 1A championship game on Saturday night. Audi Crooks had 34 points to lead the Golden Bears and was named to the all-tournament team along with Molly Joyce for Bishop Garrigan. St. Ansgar’s Hali Anderson also made the 1A all-tournament team.
— other championship game results:
4A on Saturday — North Scott 49, Lewis Central 35
5A on Friday — Johnston 69, Waukee 65
3A on Friday — Bishop Heelan 53, North Polk 46 (Clear Lake’s Sara Faber named to all-tournament team)
DES MOINES — The focus now switches to the boys state basketball tournament with 1A and 2A quarterfinals being played today:
== Class 1A (numbers are seeds)
9:30—#4 Montezuma (23-2) vs. #5 Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3)
11:15—#1 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. #8 Wapsie Valley (18-7)
1:00—#2 Bishop Garrigan of Algona (22-2) vs. #7 Springville (20-5)
2:45—#3 St. Mary’s of Remsen (22-3) vs. #6 West Fork (23-2)
== Class 2A (numbers are seeds)
4:30—#3 North Linn (24-0) vs. #6 West Sioux (22-2)
6:30—#2 Treynor (24-1) vs. #7 Pella Christian (13-10)
8:15—#1 Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. #8 Woodward-Granger (22-2)
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 points and No. 23 Illinois held off No. 18 Iowa 78-76 to secure the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Andres Feliz scored 14 points, Kofi Cockburn had 12 and Kipper Nichols added 10 for Illinois. Luka Garza scored a game-high 28 points for Iowa, which finished in a four-way tie for fifth in the Big Ten and will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Joe Toussaint scored 14 and Connor McCaffery added 10. Illinois built a 17-point lead late in the game that evaporated to two points in the final seconds.
AMES, Iowa (AP) – Ashley Joens scored 15 points, including the decisive free throw with 0.9 second left, to help Iowa State stunned No. 2 Baylor 57-56, ending the Lady Bears’ 58-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak on Sunday.
The Lady Bears (28-2, 17-1 Big !2) last lost a conference regular season game to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017. There only other loss this season came to South Carolina in November in a Thanksgiving tournament.
Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens’ layup with 37 seconds left. Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer.
After timeouts by both teams, Joens was fouled with less than a second left by Didi Richards. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey was incensed with the call. After the officials reviewed that there was still time on the clock, Joens hit the first of the two
Ines Nezerwa and Rae Johnson each had 11 points for the Cyclones, who had lost 11 straight games to Baylor.
Richards scored 15 points and Lauren Cox added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bears.
Cox shadowed Joens most of the game and limited her to 3 for 18 shooting from the field.
Iowa State hit 10 of 24 3-point attempts.