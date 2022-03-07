Monday March 7th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A Boys State Quarterfinals — Lake Mills vs. Danville — pre-game 10:15, tipoff 10:30
COUNCIL BLUFFS — NIACC had two national champions and finished fifth as a team at the NJCAA Wrestling Championships in Council Bluffs over the weekend. Christian Minto won his second national championship with a 14-5 major decision over second-ranked Steele Starren of Clackamas College in the 165 pound weight class. 197-pounder Jose Valdez beat top-ranked Massoma Endene of Iowa Lakes 6-4 in sudden victory overtime in his championship match. It’s the fourth time that NIACC has crowned at least two individual national champions. NIACC finished fifth as a team with 109 points, with Clackamas winning the national title with 136 ½ points, with Iowa Central finishing second with 127. NIACC coach Steve Kelly was also honored as being named the national coach of the year.
CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC women’s basketball season came to an end on Saturday with a 72-34 loss to top-ranked Kirkwood in the Region XI tournament semifinal round, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Kirkwood led 22-10 after the first quarter and 31-14 at the half. Alyssa Hames had seven points to lead NIACC, who has their season come to a close with a 22-9 record. Kirkwood beat Iowa Western 65-44 in Sunday’s Region XI championship game and advance to the national tournament. NIACC’s Jackie Pippett was named to Region XI all-tournament team.
DES MOINES — Girls state basketball wrapped up over the weekend with championship games:
Class 1A — Bishop Garrigan Algona 52, Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn-Remsen-Union 49
Class 2A — Dike-New Hartford 59, Central Lyon 52
Class 3A — Estherville-Lincoln Central 44, Ballard 30
Class 4A — Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Bishop Heelan 40
Class 5A — Johnston 51, Waterloo West 31
DES MOINES — Boys state basketball starts today with Class 1A and 2A quarterfinal round contests:
Class 1A Quarterfinals
10:30—#4 Lake Mills vs. #5 Danville
12:15—#1 Grand View Christian vs. #8 Bellevue
2:00—#2 North Linn vs. #7 North Mahaska
3:45—#3 St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. #6 West Harrison, Mondamin
Class 2A Quarterfinals
5:30—#1 Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. #8 Red Oak
7:15—#4 Pella Christian vs. #5 Roland-Story
INDIANAPOLIS — Monika Czinano scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the 12th-ranked Iowa women beat Indiana 74-67 to win the Big Ten Tournament. It is the first time the Hawkeyes have won the regular season and tournament title in the same season.
The Hawkeyes take a seven game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament
It is the third time Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Tournament title.
CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS —- The Iowa men melted down at the charity stripe and lost at Illinois.. Iowa made just 10 of 22 free throws, including six of 16 in the second half in a 74-72 loss, snapping their five game win streak.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes will be the fifth seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
Iowa faces the winner of Wednesday’s Nebraska-Northwestern game at about 1 o’clock on Thursday on AM-1300 KGLO.
ST. LOUIS — For the second straight year Drake came up short in the Missouri Valley Championship game against Loyola. The Bulldogs surrendered a 19-0 run in the first half and fell to the Ramblers 64-58. Roman Penn led the Bulldogs with 18 points.
Drake led 18-8 in the opening half before Loyola took control. Bulldog coach Darian DeVries.
The Bulldogs are 24-10 and while a second straight at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament is unlikely, DeVries says his team has hopes of playing in the postseason.
DeVries has led the Bulldogs to four straight 20-win seasons and this was the first time Drake has ever sold out of its allotment of tickets for the tournament.
AMES — Iowa State will play Texas Tech in the late game Thursday night in Kansas City at the Big 12 Tournament. The 6th-seeded Cyclones closed the regular season with a 75-68 loss at 3rd-ranked Baylor on Saturday night, a game the Cyclones trailed by 25 in the opening half before rallying to take a brief lead.
That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones split two games with Texas Tech.
Tech’s strength is defense.
A year after winning only two games the Cyclones closed the regular season 7-11 in the Big 12 and 20-11 overall.