Monday March 4th "The Midday Report" By KGLO News | Mar 4, 2019 @ 12:59 PM
$10 million, 113 unit apartment complex proposed for lower parking lot south of Southbridge Mall Clear Lake council to adopt FY 2020 budget tonight Flood concerns increase as Iowa snow pack equals 2-4 inches of water Heavy snow is hurting Iowa home sales, but spring's coming Storm spotter training classes start this week in our area Homeless woman accused of breaking into a Mason City synagogue