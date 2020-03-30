Monday March 30th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Game 1 of 1991 World Series — Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves — 7:00
IOWA CITY — An NCAA committee is expected to vote on Monday to provide spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility. The vote comes after spring sports were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller says how that would be implemented for his sport leaves a lot of questions.
Baseball currently has a scholarship limit of 11.7 total that is divided amongst a roster size of 35 players. Heller says expanding eligibility would require expanding scholarships and the roster.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta is a member of the council that is expected to vote on Monday.
The council will also consider a plan to give an added year for athletes in winter sports who had their post season cancelled but that is considered a long shot for approval.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier. The team announced the re-signing of the Furman product who played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April. Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft and has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.
BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association hopes the new football schedules released last week will address the imbalance in the state’s largest class. The 2019 season in Class 4A produced scores of 93-0, 90-7, 77-0 and 75-0. Todd Tharp of the association says the schedules are designed to provide more opportunities for struggling programs.
Tharp says the needle they tried to thread was providing more competitive games for struggling programs while not harming the playoff chances for traditional powers.
Tharp says this is a one year process and will be evaluated before next season.
Tharp says as demographics change all options are on the table.
For Mason City, they slipped down to Class 3A this year with the shrinking of Class 4A from 42 to 40 teams. High school football season is scheduled to start on August 28th