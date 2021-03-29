      Weather Alert

Monday March 29th KGLO Morning News

Mar 29, 2021 @ 9:35am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday March 29th

 

For the latest

Trending
USDA announces SNAP benefits to go up through September
Charges against Mason City man accused of causing loud booms with device dismissed
Bushel Boy harvesting their first tomato crop from Mason City greenhouse development
Senators vote to remove legal relic from Iowa’s coal mining era
Senate Republicans send two gun-related bills to Iowa governor