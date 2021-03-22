Monday March 22nd Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s tournament second round — Iowa vs. Oregon — pre-game 10:00, tipoff 11:10
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s tournament second round coverage from Westwood One — joined after Iowa broadcast
INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa plays Oregon this morning in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes advanced with an 86-74 win over Grand Canyon while the Ducks moved on after Virginia Commonwealth withdrew due to COVID protocols. Oregon won the Pac-12 regular season title. Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon.
Oregon did not have to play Saturday but Bohannon does not feel it is an advantage either way.
Iowa center Luka Garza says the Hawkeyes face a big challenge
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the Ducks will show a variety of defenses.
It will be an 11:10 AM tipoff with a 10 o’clock pregame show on AM-1300 KGLO
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 seed Southern California to a 72-56 victory over Drake on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Mobley made 7 of 15 field goals and blocked three shots. Isaiah Mobley scored 15 points and Drew Peterson added 14 for USC. The Trojans will play No. 3 seed Kansas in the second round. Joseph Yesufu scored 26 points for Drake. None of his teammates scored more than six. Drake shot 29%, including a dismal 19% in the second half.
SAN ANTONIO —- Caitlin Clark and Monica Czinano both had 23 points as the Iowa Hawkeyes women cruised to an 87-72 win over Central Michigan in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Clark added seven rebounds and seven assists as the Hawkeyes had four players in double figures.
The Hawkeyes improve to 19-9 and advance to Tuesday’s second round where they play fourth seed Kentucky. The Wildcats beat Idaho State 71-63.
Mason City native Megan Meyer played just over four minutes and did not score. Tipoff on Tuesday between Iowa and Kentucky is slated for 2:30 in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO — The Iowa State women open the NCAA Tournament late this afternoon in San Antonio against Michigan State. The seventh seeded Cyclones enter with a record of 16-10 while the 10th seeded Spartans are 15-8. ISU coach Bill Fennelly.
Fennelly says the Spartans cause concerns.
Fennelly says the Spartans have depth and versatility.
It is a 5:00 PM Iowa time tip off.
MASON CITY — The NIACC men cruised to an 89-65 win over Northeast Community College in Iowa Community Conference Athletic Conference basketball on Saturday. Freshman Bradley Andrews had 16 points, Marshaun Carroll scored 15, Devon’dre Mayfield had 14 and McKelary Robertson had 13 to lead the Trojans, who improve to 5-14 overall and in the conference. In the women’s game, Northeast used a 19-2 second quarter on their way to a 68-52 win over NIACC. Kourtney Manning had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Abby Leach also had 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Lady Trojans fall to 3-13 overall and 2-12 in the conference. Both NIACC teams travel to Iowa Western on Saturday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa won its first NCAA wrestling team title since 2010, and Hawkeyes star Spencer Lee took his third individual title Saturday night competing on a badly injured knee. Already one of Iowa’s greats, Lee further burnished his image in the state’s wrestling lore when he revealed after his 7-0 victory over Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney that he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees eight days earlier. The 125-punder outscored his opponents 59-8 in St. Louis to become the seventh Iowa wrestler, and first since 1998, to win three national titles. His match against Courtney was the only one this season in which he didn’t earn bonus points. Iowa State also crowned a champion as David Carr won the 157 pound title. Carr becomes the 50th individual wrestler to win a national title for Iowa State and the 70th-overall individual national champion in the program’s history.
BOONE — 5th-ranked DMACC swept NIACC in volleyball on Sunday afternoon in Boone, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-22. Freshman Grace Tobin led the Lady Trojans with nine kills, two aces, four digs and two blocks, while sophomore Becca Steffen had 24 assists with six kills, nine digs and one block. NIACC is now 8-9 overall and in the conference and will have their regular-season finale tomorrow night when they host Southwestern.