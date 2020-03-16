Monday March 16th Local Sports
DES MOINES — The boys state basketball tournament wrapped up on Friday in front of a sparse crowd at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Restrictions were put in place on Friday only allowing team members, game officials, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, limited credentialed media and about 100 fans that were immediate family members of players.
Class 1A — Wapsie Valley 65, Bishop Garrigan 53
Class 2A — Boyden-Hull 64, North Linn 51
Class 3A — Norwalk 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68
Class 4A — Ankeny 78, Waukee 70
The Iowa High School Athletic Association tweeted on Sunday night that later today they, in cooperation with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Music Association, and Iowa High School Speech Association, would be providing guidance for member schools regarding spring activities for member schools.
ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has announced he’ll donate $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic for testing for the COVID-19 virus.
The Minnesota-based medical system said it expects the money from Towns will help increase capacity for COVID-19 from 200 tests per day to more than 1,000 per day in the coming weeks.
The Mayo Clinic has been working for the past month on developing its own test for the virus to supplement other existing avenues.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — College athletes who play spring sports had a lot of free time this weekend after conferences announced they were suspending or canceling competitions because of concern about the spread of the new coronavirus. That happened after the NCAA announced Thursday it was canceling all spring sports championships, along with remaining winter championships. Some good news came Friday when the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee informed schools spring athletes would be given another year of eligibility to make up for their lost season. That still doesn’t take away the sting for athletes who are sitting idle the rest of the spring.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments shook the nation. But more than two dozen other men’s and women’s championships won’t be contested this winter and spring, either, and that doesn’t include all the sports in Divisions II and III. The NCAA decision to cancel winter and spring sports championships means the College World Series will not be held for the first time since 1946. The Division I baseball championship is the NCAA’s No. 2 revenue producer and has been held in Omaha every year since 1950. The NCAA said the decision was based on the public health threat posed by the coronavirus.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The salary-cap-strapped Minnesota Vikings have terminated the contracts of two long-time starters: nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. The moves will clear more than $18.5 million off the team’s salary cap. The free-agent market for now is scheduled to open on Wednesday. Joseph played six of his 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings. He was picked for two Pro Bowls, playing in 88 of a possible 96 regular season games as one of the league’s best run-stoppers. Rhodes was a first-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2013. He was picked for three Pro Bowls.