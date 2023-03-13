Monday March 13th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees — 12:00

IOWA CITY — The Iowa men are the eighth seed in the Midwest Region and will play Auburn Thursday in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham. The Hawkeyes are 19-13 and this will be their fourth straight trip to the tournament.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffeery. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is a former Hawkeye assistant.

Tipoff on Thursday is scheduled for 5:50 Iowa time, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — The Iowa State men are the #6 seed in the Midwest Region will head to Greensboro for Friday’s NCAA opener. The Cyclones will play the winner of the First Four game between Mississippi State and Pitt played on Wednesday in Dayton Ohio.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger who says the Cyclones will turn their attention to their opponent when they find out who it is.

The Cyclones are 19-13 and the six seed in the Midwest region.

Tipoff time on Friday afternoon is scheduled for 2:10 PM Central Time

DES MOINES — Drake is the 12th seed in the Midwest Region and will play Miami Friday in Albany, New York in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs are making its sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Missouri Valley tournament crown.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. Two years ago when the Bulldogs earned an at-large bid the tournament was played in a bubble in and around Indianapolis during the pandemic.

The Bulldogs are 27-7 and have won 13 of their last 14 games.

The last time Drake made the tournament they had to sweat it out to see if they would get an at-large bid.

That’s Drake forward Garrett Sturtz. The Newton native is part of a senior class that has been a key part in the turnaround of the program.

After playing in the tournament during the pandemic Sturtz says this will be a much different experience.

Tipoff on Friday is scheduled for 6:25 PM Iowa time.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will be a No. 2 seed in the Seattle #4 Regional and will host the 2022 NCAA First and Second Rounds in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday and Sunday.

Iowa earned its third two-seed bid since 2019 and the fifth time in program history. The Hawkeyes are 9-4 in the NCAA Tournament as a two seed (1993, 1996, 2019, 2022).

The Hawkeyes (26-6; 15-3) will take on 15th-seeded Southeast Louisiana (21-9; 14-4) on Friday. Carver-Hawkeye Arena will also host a first-round matchup between seventh-seeded Florida State and 10th-seeded Georgia on Friday. The winner of the first-round games will meet on Sunday.

KANSAS CITY — The Iowa State women on Sunday won the Big 12 Tournament for the first time since 2001 and have earned the 5th seed in the Seattle #3 Regional . The Cyclones outscored 15th-ranked Texas 21-12 in the third quarter to beat the Longhorns 61-51 in Kansas City.

That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones held Texas to 24 second half points and pulled away for the win.

Ashley Joens scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds in being named the tournament most outstanding player.

Iowa State now faces 12th-seed Toledo on Saturday in Knoxville Tennessee. The winner will face either 4th-seed Tennessee or 13th-seed St. Louis in the second round on Monday.

MOLINE, Ill. – The Drake University women’s basketball team won their eighth MVC Tournament championship Sunday afternoon in an 89-71 defeat of regular season co-champion Belmont (23-11, 17-3). The Bulldogs (22-9, 14-6) won all four quarters in a convincing title triumph to earn their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six seasons.

Maggie Bair led Drake with 15 rebounds to go along with 19 points to match Katie Dinnebier for the team high in scoring. Dinnebier also added nine assists. Both players earned All-Tournament Team honors as Bair collected the Patty Viverito Outstanding Player award

Drake is the 12th seed in the Seattle Region #4 and will travel to Austin, Texas for a neutral site matchup in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs will face off against No. 5 seed Louisville on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC women dropped their Region XI semifinal round contest at Kirkwood on Saturday, 58-49, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. NIACC led 26-25 at the half, but outscored the Trojans 17-9 in the third quarter to lead them to the victory. NIACC was led by sophomore Kourtney Manning with 19 points, while sophomore Jackie Pippett scored 13. NIACC ends their season with a 19-12 record. Kirkwood went on to win the Region XI tournament championship on Sunday, beating Iowa Western 62-54.

MASON CITY — The Mason City Toros had their season come to a close over the weekend as they fell in their first-round Fraser Cup playoff series to Alexandria two games to one. Alexandria took game one at home 3-2, but the Toros bounced back for a 3-1 win in Mason City on Saturday afternoon. Alexandria put the series away on Sunday night with a 9-2 victory.