Monday June 7th “The Midday Report”
Jun 7, 2021 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday June 7th
Monday June 7 — 12:06 PM
Trending
Mason City council approves Southbridge Mall redevelopment agreement, future owner says mall could expand and connect to hotel
Auditor’s investigation concludes state worker inflated husband’s pay and benefits by $61,610
A year and a half after the start of the pandemic, Cerro Gordo County public health director says his department starting to scale things back
Mason City man given suspended sentence for cash wash burglary
Mason City man accused of car theft, high speed chase withdraws from plea change hearing, will stand trial
