Monday June 7th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High baseball vs. Ames (doubleheader) — 5:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball at St. Edmond — 7:30
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sanó swooped in to catch a popped-up bunt and start a triple play, highlighting the Twins’ 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. Sanó hit an RBI double in the third inning, then made the key defensive play in the bottom half. With Jarrod Dyson on second and Cam Gallagher on first, Nicky Lopez bunted to the right side. Sanó charged in to make the catch and threw to shortstop Andrelton Simmons to double off Dyson. Simmons tossed to second baseman Nick Gordon, who was covering first, to complete the Twins’ first triple play since 2019. Sanó has been a part of the last four triple plays turned by the Twins.
== The Twins have today off and start a week-long homestand tomorrow night hosting the New York Yankees. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night games against the Yankees all are scheduled to start at 7:10 with the pre-game starting at 6:30 on AM-1300 KGLO
— High school baseball from Saturday
@ Dowling Tournament
Dowling 12, Newman 3
Newman 9, Assumption Davenport 4
@ Lake Mills Tournament
Lake Mills 15, Northwood-Kensett 4
St. Ansgar 20, Northwood-Kensett 5
St. Ansgar 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11, Lake Mills 0
— High school softball Saturday
@ Lake Mills Tournament
Clear Lake 16, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
Riceville 2, Clear Lake 1
Riceville 11, Lake Mills 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Lake Mills 5
@ Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
Newman 16, PCM 10
Newman 8, Greene County 6
@ Humboldt Tournament
Humboldt 11, Mason City 1
@North Fayette Valley Tournament
Independence 9, Osage 4
Osage 3, MFL-Mar-Mac 2
GREEN BAY — Former Iowa State star Allen Lazard was one of five receivers to skip Organized Team Activities with the Green Bay Packers. The move came after quarterback Aaron Rodgers elected not to take part in the voluntary workouts amid his continued rift with team management. Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Hackett says they weren’t sure how many of the veterans would be absent.
Hackett says it is important to coach the players who showed up.
Lazard is coming off a 2020 season in which he had 33 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns.
DES MOINES — Stephen Ames fired a five-under 67 to come from seven strokes back and win the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines. Ames was interviewed on the Golf Channel and says he entered the final day not even thinking about winning.
It is Ames’ second win on the PGA Tour Champions and he earns over $277,000 for the win. He talked on the Golf Channel about what the win means.
Ames beat fellow Canadian Mike Weir by one stroke. Second day leader Tim Herron stumbled to a four-over 76.