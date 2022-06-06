Monday June 6th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. St. Edmond — 7:30
TORONTO (AP) — Luis Arráez went 4 for 4 with a walk, Gary Sánchez and Trevor Larnach homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-6. Six different players drove in a run as the Twins took two of three from the Blue Jays, cooling down a Toronto team that came into the series on an eight-game winning streak. George Springer hit the 50th leadoff home run of his career and Santiago Espinal made it close with a three-run home run, but the Blue Jays lost for the fifth time in 18 games.
DES MOINES — New high school softball rankings were released late Friday by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
CLASS 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Central Springs 5-0 1
2 Van Meter 9-2 4
3 North Union 6-0 6
4 Iowa City Regina 3-1 8
5 West Monona 8-1 9
6 Wilton 7-2 3
7 Interstate-35 4-3 5
8 Pella Christian 3-4 7
9 Earlham 3-5 2
10 Louisa-Muscatine 8-1 12
11 Jesup 7-1 15
12 Waterloo Columbus 7-2 NR
13 Alburnett 6-3 10
14 Mount Ayr 4-1 14
15 Hudson 5-2 11
Dropped Out: Durant (13)
CLASS 1A
No. School Record LW
1 North Linn 9-0 1
2 Lisbon 6-1 3
3 Southeast Warren 6-1 4
4 Newell-Fonda 8-2 2
5 Collins-Maxwell 5-0 5
6 Wayne 7-0 6
7 Remsen St. Mary’s 4-0 8
8 Martensdale-St, Marys 4-0 10
9 Sigourney 5-1 7
10 Clarksville 7-0 11
11 Belle Plaine 6-1 NR
12 Highland 4-2 12
13 Akron-Westfield 6-0 13
14 Central City 10-2 14
15 Griswold 3-0 15
Dropped Out: North Butler 9
CLASS 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Davenport Assumption 5-1 1
2 Mount Vernon 10-0 2
3 Williamsburg 8-2 3
4 West Burlington/Notre Dame 6-0 5
5 Northeast 7-1 8
6 Anamosa 2-3 4
7 West Liberty 3-3 6
8 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-2 7
9 Davis County 5-1 10
10 Sioux Center 4-1 11
11 Ballard 3-3 NR
12 Roland-Story 3-3 9
13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-2 12
14 Spirit Lake 10-1 NR
15 Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-1 NR
Dropped Out: West Delaware (13), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14), Harlan (15)
Class 4A
No.
1 Winterset 5-1 1
2 ADM 9-0 4
3 Clear Creek-Amana 8-0 7
4 Carlisle 3-1 9
5 Indianola 2-3 3
6 Bondurant-Farrar 4-1 8
7 Fairfield 4-2 5
8 Western Dubuque 5-6 2
9 Oskaloosa 1-4 6
10 North Polk 4-2 12
11 Creston 2-1 10
12 Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 13
13 Norwalk 4-1 NR
14 Knoxville 4-0 NR
15 Bishop Heelan 6-3 11
Dropped Out: Marion (14), Solon (15)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Waukee Northwest 5-1 5
2 Fort Dodge 6-2 1
3 Johnston 5-1 3
4 Muscatine 5-1 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 6-3 2
6 West Des Moines Valley 5-2 7
7 Linn-Mar 7-0 8
8 Southeast Polk 3-2 9
9 Iowa City Liberty 11-1 11
10 Pleasant Valley 2-2 10
11 Bettendorf 1-4 6
12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-1 13
13 Ames 6-1 15
14 Waukee 6-1 NR
15 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1 NR
Dropped Out: Des Moines East (12), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (14)
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jerry Kelly birdied the first hole of a playoff with Kirk Triplett to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic. Kelly hit his approach to 4 feet on the par-4 18th to set up the winning putt. The 55-year-old from Wisconsin has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour. Kelly and Triplett each shot 5-under 67 to finish at 18 under at Wakonda Club, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker and Bernhard Langer. Kelly returned from a lightning delay to play the final three holes of regulation, making a birdie on the par-3 17th. Triplett birdied the par-4 16th and parred the last two. The 60-year-old Triplett won the last of his eight senior titles in 2019.
SILVIS, ILLINOIS — The Quad Cities-based John Deere Classic has always been known for giving young players an early chance to compete in a PGA Tour event and this year is no different. Tournament Director Clair Peterson says the Tournament has provided three players with bright futures sponsor exemptions to this month’s event.
Two college stars are also on the list.
Peterson says young players often become immediate stars on the tour.
The John Deere Classic is June 30th through July 3rd at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis Illinois.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aerial Powers scored 27 points, Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride added 18 apiece and the Minnesota Lynx held off the New York Liberty 84-77 after nearly blowing a 19-point lead. New York trailed 71-55 after three quarters. A pullup jumper by Sebrina Ionescu got the Liberty within 74-73 with four minutes to go. But Powers grabbed an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession and turned that into a pair of free throws. She then rebounded a New York miss and quickly scored on the other end for a 78-73 lead. Ionescu led the Liberty with 31 points.