Monday June 3rd Local Sports
By KGLO News
|
Jun 3, 2019 @ 6:22 AM

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. Webster City — 7:20

 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings to lower his AL-best ERA to 1.96, and the Minnesota Twins held off the Tampa Bay Rays for a 9-7 victory. Odorizzi gave up three hits and struck out nine in winning his eighth straight decision. The right-hander, who departed with a 7-0 lead, has not allowed a run in six of his last seven starts.

=== The Twins are off tonight but continue their road trip with three games in Cleveland. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s first pitch times are 6:10, with the pre-game shows at 5:30 on KGLO.

 

 

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/2/19
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (5-0) LW #1
2. Don Bosco (6-0) LW #4
3. Southeast Warren (6-0) LW #5
4. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (4-2) LW #6
5. Calamus-Wheatland (7-1) LW (X)
6. Council Bluffs St. Albert (3-3) LW #2
7. Alburnett (4-3) LW #3
8. Kingsley-Pierson (9-1) LW (X)
9. Saint Ansgar (7-1) LW (X)
10. HLV (8-0) LW (X)

 

Class 2A
1. Wilton (4-0) LW #1
2. Dike-New Hartford (8-0) LW #4
3. Treynor (8-0) LW #5
4. Dyersville Beckman(9-1) LW #7
5. North Linn (11-1) LW #6
6. Van Meter (3-1) LW #2
7. New Hampton (9-0) LW #10
8. Cascade (5-2) LW #3
9. Underwood (4-1) #9
10. West Lyon (6-0) LW (X)

 

Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0) LW #3
2. Davenport, Assumption (5-2) LW #1
3. Central DeWitt (5-0) LW #2
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-0) LW #4
5. Harlan (6-0) LW #6
6. Solon (5-1) LW #7
7. Marion (4-1) LW #8
8. Grinnell (7-0) LW #10
9. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1) LW #9
10. Dubuque Wahlert (4-1) LW (X)

Class 4A
1. Johnston (8-0) LW #1
2. Western Dubuque (5-1) LW #2
3. Dowling Catholic (3-0) LW #5
4. Iowa City West (6-1) LW #7
5. Urbandale (3-1) LW #6
6. Waukee (5-0) LW (X)
7. Southeast Polk (6-3) LW #3
8. Ankeny Centennial (4-0) LW (X)
9. Ankeny (3-0) LW #3
10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (4-3) LW #8

 

— high school baseball & softball tonight
West Des Moines Valley at Mason City High
Webster City at Clear Lake
Newman at Central Springs
Rockford at North Union
West Hancock at Eagle Grove
Belmond-Klemme at Forest City
Lake Mills at North Butler
West Fork at North Iowa
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Osage
Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar
Bishop Garrigan at Nashua-Plainfield

 

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kevin Sutherland birdied the second hole of a playoff with Scott Parel at Wakonda Club to win the Principal Charity Classic in the third-largest comeback in PGA Tour Champions history. Two months after outlasting Parel on the seventh extra hole in Mississippi in a Monday finish, Sutherland overcame an eight-shot deficit in the final round, making eight back-nine birdies in a course-record 10-under 62 to match Parel at 17-under 199. Parel closed with a 70.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Thursday May 30th Local Sports Wednesday May 29th Local Sports Tuesday May 28th Local Sports Friday May 24th Local Sports Thursday May 23rd Local Sports Wednesday May 22nd Local Sports