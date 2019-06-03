Monday June 3rd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. Webster City — 7:20

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings to lower his AL-best ERA to 1.96, and the Minnesota Twins held off the Tampa Bay Rays for a 9-7 victory. Odorizzi gave up three hits and struck out nine in winning his eighth straight decision. The right-hander, who departed with a 7-0 lead, has not allowed a run in six of his last seven starts.

=== The Twins are off tonight but continue their road trip with three games in Cleveland. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s first pitch times are 6:10, with the pre-game shows at 5:30 on KGLO.

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/2/19

Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman (5-0) LW #1

2. Don Bosco (6-0) LW #4

3. Southeast Warren (6-0) LW #5

4. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (4-2) LW #6

5. Calamus-Wheatland (7-1) LW (X)

6. Council Bluffs St. Albert (3-3) LW #2

7. Alburnett (4-3) LW #3

8. Kingsley-Pierson (9-1) LW (X)

9. Saint Ansgar (7-1) LW (X)

10. HLV (8-0) LW (X)

Class 2A

1. Wilton (4-0) LW #1

2. Dike-New Hartford (8-0) LW #4

3. Treynor (8-0) LW #5

4. Dyersville Beckman(9-1) LW #7

5. North Linn (11-1) LW #6

6. Van Meter (3-1) LW #2

7. New Hampton (9-0) LW #10

8. Cascade (5-2) LW #3

9. Underwood (4-1) #9

10. West Lyon (6-0) LW (X)

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0) LW #3

2. Davenport, Assumption (5-2) LW #1

3. Central DeWitt (5-0) LW #2

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-0) LW #4

5. Harlan (6-0) LW #6

6. Solon (5-1) LW #7

7. Marion (4-1) LW #8

8. Grinnell (7-0) LW #10

9. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1) LW #9

10. Dubuque Wahlert (4-1) LW (X)

Class 4A

1. Johnston (8-0) LW #1

2. Western Dubuque (5-1) LW #2

3. Dowling Catholic (3-0) LW #5

4. Iowa City West (6-1) LW #7

5. Urbandale (3-1) LW #6

6. Waukee (5-0) LW (X)

7. Southeast Polk (6-3) LW #3

8. Ankeny Centennial (4-0) LW (X)

9. Ankeny (3-0) LW #3

10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (4-3) LW #8

— high school baseball & softball tonight

West Des Moines Valley at Mason City High

Webster City at Clear Lake

Newman at Central Springs

Rockford at North Union

West Hancock at Eagle Grove

Belmond-Klemme at Forest City

Lake Mills at North Butler

West Fork at North Iowa

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Osage

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar

Bishop Garrigan at Nashua-Plainfield

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kevin Sutherland birdied the second hole of a playoff with Scott Parel at Wakonda Club to win the Principal Charity Classic in the third-largest comeback in PGA Tour Champions history. Two months after outlasting Parel on the seventh extra hole in Mississippi in a Monday finish, Sutherland overcame an eight-shot deficit in the final round, making eight back-nine birdies in a course-record 10-under 62 to match Parel at 17-under 199. Parel closed with a 70.