Monday June 3rd Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. Webster City — 7:20
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings to lower his AL-best ERA to 1.96, and the Minnesota Twins held off the Tampa Bay Rays for a 9-7 victory. Odorizzi gave up three hits and struck out nine in winning his eighth straight decision. The right-hander, who departed with a 7-0 lead, has not allowed a run in six of his last seven starts.
=== The Twins are off tonight but continue their road trip with three games in Cleveland. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s first pitch times are 6:10, with the pre-game shows at 5:30 on KGLO.
DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/2/19
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (5-0) LW #1
2. Don Bosco (6-0) LW #4
3. Southeast Warren (6-0) LW #5
4. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (4-2) LW #6
5. Calamus-Wheatland (7-1) LW (X)
6. Council Bluffs St. Albert (3-3) LW #2
7. Alburnett (4-3) LW #3
8. Kingsley-Pierson (9-1) LW (X)
9. Saint Ansgar (7-1) LW (X)
10. HLV (8-0) LW (X)
Class 2A
1. Wilton (4-0) LW #1
2. Dike-New Hartford (8-0) LW #4
3. Treynor (8-0) LW #5
4. Dyersville Beckman(9-1) LW #7
5. North Linn (11-1) LW #6
6. Van Meter (3-1) LW #2
7. New Hampton (9-0) LW #10
8. Cascade (5-2) LW #3
9. Underwood (4-1) #9
10. West Lyon (6-0) LW (X)
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0) LW #3
2. Davenport, Assumption (5-2) LW #1
3. Central DeWitt (5-0) LW #2
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-0) LW #4
5. Harlan (6-0) LW #6
6. Solon (5-1) LW #7
7. Marion (4-1) LW #8
8. Grinnell (7-0) LW #10
9. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1) LW #9
10. Dubuque Wahlert (4-1) LW (X)
Class 4A
1. Johnston (8-0) LW #1
2. Western Dubuque (5-1) LW #2
3. Dowling Catholic (3-0) LW #5
4. Iowa City West (6-1) LW #7
5. Urbandale (3-1) LW #6
6. Waukee (5-0) LW (X)
7. Southeast Polk (6-3) LW #3
8. Ankeny Centennial (4-0) LW (X)
9. Ankeny (3-0) LW #3
10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (4-3) LW #8
— high school baseball & softball tonight
West Des Moines Valley at Mason City High
Webster City at Clear Lake
Newman at Central Springs
Rockford at North Union
West Hancock at Eagle Grove
Belmond-Klemme at Forest City
Lake Mills at North Butler
West Fork at North Iowa
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Osage
Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar
Bishop Garrigan at Nashua-Plainfield
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kevin Sutherland birdied the second hole of a playoff with Scott Parel at Wakonda Club to win the Principal Charity Classic in the third-largest comeback in PGA Tour Champions history. Two months after outlasting Parel on the seventh extra hole in Mississippi in a Monday finish, Sutherland overcame an eight-shot deficit in the final round, making eight back-nine birdies in a course-record 10-under 62 to match Parel at 17-under 199. Parel closed with a 70.