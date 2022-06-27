Weather Alert
Monday June 27th “The Midday Report”
Jun 27, 2022 @ 1:23pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday June 27th
KGLO News
Monday June 27 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Roundabouts one option Mason City's city council will explore in State Highway 122 reconstruction
Worth County farmer fined $4500 for violations of state's manure management plan laws
Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now
Arraignment hearing set for Mason City man accused of kidnapping woman, assaulting her
B-20 reopens north of Mason City
