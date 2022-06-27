Monday June 27th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. Humboldt — 7:30
MASON CITY — Newman took advantage of 14 walks while pounding out 16 hits in an 18-7, six-inning win over Mason City High in the two schools’ annual crosstown rivalry baseball game on Sunday afternoon at Roosevelt Field, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Newman was in the lead 10-7 heading into the sixth, but they batted around in the inning and scored eight runs to close out the game. Doug Taylor struck out 10 in picking up the win for Newman, and he along with Tim Castle each had three hits and four runs batted in. Eli Brinkley was three-for-three with three runs scored. Newman improves to 25-3 overall and will be off tonight before resuming Top of Iowa Conference play Tuesday with a trip to Bishop Garrigan. Mason City with the loss drops to 16-15 and head right back into CIML play with a road trip to #9/4A Waukee Northwest.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton had three hits, including an RBI triple for the second straight game, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3. The Twins stretched their division lead on Cleveland ahead of another pivotal series with the Guardians. Max Kepler added two hits and two RBIs for the Twins, and Joe Ryan got his first win in more than a month. Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies, and starter Ryan Feltner got the loss.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson has informed the club he will leave his job this week. He will reportedly take the same role at LSU. Twins spokesman Dustin Morse said Johnson traveled with the team on Sunday night to Cleveland where he will stay on for the five-game series that’s scheduled through Thursday. D1Baseball.com reported on Twitter that Johnson has accepted the pitching coach position at LSU. The Twins did not confirm Johnson’s destination. Further announcements from the club surrounding the staff change will come this week.
SACRAMENTO — Keegan Murray was introduced over the weekend as the newest member of the Sacramento Kings. The former Iowa All-American was taken by the Kings with the fourth pick in the NBA Draft. Murray thought Sacramento was a potential landing place.
Murray joins a roster that includes Ames native Harrison Barnes.
It was Iowa’s first first-round pick since Ricky Davis was taken in 1998. Murray’s selection at #4 tops the previous highest Hawkeye drafted, with Fred Brown being picked by Seattle in 1971 with the sixth overall selection.
MILWAUKEE — Former UNI star AJ Green has signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Green’s two-way contract will allow the 6’5″ guard to spend time with both the Bucks, as well as the team’s NBA G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh. Green was not selected in Thursday night’s NBA Draft after deciding to forgo his final season in college.
The Cedar Falls native was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and led the Panthers to Valley regular season titles in 2020 and 2022. He averaged just under 18 points in his Panther career.
IOWA CITY — Nico Ragaini has become the leader of Iowa’s receivers on and off the field. Ragaini was third in receptions for the Hawkeyes a year ago with 26 and had to step up his leadership role following the transfer of Charlie Jones after spring drills. The Big Ten return specialist of the year is now at Purdue.
Ragaini has no hard feels about Jones leaving.
Ragaini is trying to be a mentor for the younger receivers.
Iowa opens the season September 3rd at home against South Dakota State.
QUAD CITIES — The executive director of the John Deere Classic says the tournament is working on a contract extension with the PGA Tour. John Deere has been the title sponsor since 1998 of a tournament that began in 1971 as the Quad Cities Open.
That is executive director Clair Peterson. The Quad Cities remain the smallest market with a PGA Tour event.
The first round of the JDC is Thursday.