Monday June 26th “The Midday Report”

June 26, 2023 12:36PM CDT
Trending

1

Officer-involved shooting in Sheffield leaves one man dead
2

Mason City woman convicted in 1993 Waterloo murder won't be placed back on parole for at least nine months
3

Fire damages Mason City home
4

Mason City man accused of burglary pleads guilty to trespass as part of plea agreement
5

Court documents indicate mother of severely injured Charles City child to plead guilty