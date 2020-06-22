Monday June 22nd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman baseball vs. West Fork — 7:30
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball at Webster City — 7:30
— high school baseball/softball schedule tonight
Marshalltown at Mason City
West Fork at Newman
Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs
North Iowa at Forest City
Rockford at Northwood-Kensett
Lake Mills at Osage
North Butler at St. Ansgar
North Union at West Hancock
Clear Lake vs. Webster City — baseball in Clear Lake, softball in Webster City
Humboldt at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Iowa Falls-Alden (softball only)
Algona at St. Edmond
PARKERSBURG — Aplington-Parkersburg baseball coach Brett Kleespies says the Falcons hope to return to action before the end of the month. Kleespies decided to suspend the season for two weeks after two players came forward saying that they had been in contact with an individual who had been exposed to the Coronavirus.
Kleespies has June 28th marked as the potential return.
Kleespies on the potential exposure.
NEW YORK (AP) — An email from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to union head Tony Clark led to a balk in the drawn-out talks to start the pandemic-delayed season, which now won’t begin by July 19. The executive committee of the players’ association was set to vote and reject Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a 60-game season. Players want 70 games and are worried that if the 2020 season is cut short, the deal being negotiated would lock in innovations for 2021. Manfred wrote that if fewer than the agreed-upon number of games are played, the 2021 changes would be voided.