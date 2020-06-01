      Weather Alert

Monday June 1st “The Midday Report”

Jun 1, 2020 @ 12:35pm

Listen to the Monday June 1st edition of “The Midday Report”

 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant