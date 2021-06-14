Monday June 14th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Brantley had his second four-hit game of the series and drove in four runs, and the Houston Astros had a season-high 20 hits and routed Minnesota 14-3 to take two of three from the Twins. Minnesota’s Michael Pineda left after four innings due to a reoccurrence of right forearm soreness that first bothered him June 1. In his second start since returning, he allowed three runs and six hits — raising his totals to 10 runs over 11 1/3 innings in his last three starts.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former major league pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant has died at age 85. He was the first Black 20-game winner in the American League. He was also a key part of Minnesota’s first World Series team in 1965. The Twins announced Grant’s death. No cause was given. The right-hander spent less than four full seasons of his 14-year major league career with the Twins, but they were his best. He led the AL with 21 wins in 1965, while helping the Twins post a 102-60 record. He won two of three starts in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
— high school baseball from Saturday
@ Charles City
Kee 7, St. Ansgar 4
Kee 6, Charles City 2
St. Ansgar 13, Charles City 1
@ Waverly
Waterloo East 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 9
— high school softball from Saturday
@ Madrid
Colfax-Mingo 9, Newman 4
Nevada 7, Newman 6
@ Northwood
Northwood-Kensett 8, Lake Mills 6
Melcher-Dallas 11, Northwood-Kensett 0
Melcher-Dallas 11, Lake Mills 1
@ Spirit Lake
Mason City 14, Westwood 0
Spirit Lake 11, Mason City 0
Sioux Center 8, Mason City 6
Kingsley-Pierson 8, Central Springs 6
Central Springs 13, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Central Springs 13, Sioux Center 1
@ Sheffield
Waterloo Columbus 16, West Fork 1
Waterloo Columbus 16, Belmond-Klemme 1
@ Riceville
Waukon 7, St. Ansgar 4
Osage 5, MFL-Mar-Mac 4
Hudson 12, Osage 2
St. Ansgar 4, Hudson 4 (7 inning tie)
Riceville 15, Osage 6
AMES — As Iowa State gets ready for its most anticipated football season. a more explosive passing game may help the offense take the next step. It is not a glaring weakness, especially for an offense that averaged 33 points and 195 yards of rushing in a season that concluded with a Fiesta Bowl win. However, ISU did average only a little over seven and-a-half yards per pass attempt.
That’s Cyclone coach Matt Campbell who says the ultimate goal is to win.
Offensive coordinator Tom Manning says it is about creating the right opportunities to take shots down the field.
Manning says it is also about taking what the defense gives you.
Iowa State opens the season September 4th at home against UNI.
AMES — Today is one of the biggest registration deadlines for the Summer Iowa Games. Spokesman Cory Kennedy says the Iowa Games will be offering a full slate of more than 50 sports.
Kennedy says if you miss today’s deadline that allows you to save some money, many sports will have a final deadline next month.
Kennedy says if you register for a team sport, you do not need to have your roster finalized.
Kennedy says if you have questions about a sport you are interested in go to Iowagames.org.