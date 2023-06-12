Monday June 12th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball at Algona — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:20, first pitch 7:30

TORONTO (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6 and avoid a three-game sweep. Biggio’s fifth homer of the season came off Emilio Pagán, who began the eighth by giving up singles to Alejandro Kirk and Santiago Espinal. Matt Chapman added a two-run homer and had three RBIs for the Blue Jays, who are 8-3 in June. Nate Pearson (4-0) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings, and Jordan Romano worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his 18th save in 21 chances, striking out Trevor Larnach to strand pinch runner Willi Castro at third base.

DYERSVILLE — A pair of North Central Conference teams will be part of the first-ever high school baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville when Clarion-Goldfield-Dows faces St. Edmond of Fort Dodge tonight. Cowboys coach Ryan Nail says it’s an event that’s had the Clarion community buzzing.

The idea dates back to Nail being one of the lucky few thousand people that attended the White Sox-Yankees game in Dyersville back in 2021.

Nail says the reaction from his players when he told them of the game back in December wasn’t a unanimous one.

Nail believes tonight will showcase one of the best crowds they’ll have all season.

First pitch in Dyersville is scheduled for 7 o’clock tonight.

FOREST CITY — Tyler Chapa has been named the interim football coach at Waldorf. He becomes the third different head coach for the program since the end of last season. Chapa replaces Chase Paramore, who resigned to become an assistant coach at a Division II school in Pennsylvania. Paramore was named head coach in January after one season as offensive coordinator.

That’s Waldorf athletic director Chad Gassman. Chapa has been on the Waldorf staff since 2019. The Warriors finished 7-4 last season and have posted four straight winning seasons.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Minnesota rallied from a late 11-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 91-86 on the day the Lynx honored Sylvia Fowles by retiring her No. 34 jersey. A deep 3-pointer by Lexie Brown gave the Sparks an 83-72 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left before a 3-pointer by Minnesota’s Rachel Banham started the game-winning rally. A 3-pointer by Bridget Carleton gave the Lynx an 84-83 lead and she added another 3-pointer for a four-point Lynx lead. Jordin Canada missed a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left and the Sparks were forced to foul. Tiffany Mitchell made two free throws, Nneka Ogwumike hit a 3-pointer for L.A., and Mitchell hit two more free throws to wrap up the scoring.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles has always deflected praise to others. The Minnesota Lynx great couldn’t escape the spotlight as the team retired her jersey. Sunday night’s retirement ceremony capped off a reunion weekend for the Lynx, who honored the 25 greatest players in franchise history, including Fowles, Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson. Fowles won titles with that group in 2015 and 2017 and earned WNBA Finals MVP honors during both of those championships. She retired after last season.

QUAD CITIES — J.T. Poston is hoping for another strong finish to this season. Poston has three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season and returns to the Quad Cities next month to defend his title in the John Deere Classic. He posted the first wire-to-wire victory in 30 years in 2022.

The win at the John Deere Classic was the second of his career and first since claiming the Wyndham Championship in 2019.

Poston had a history of struggling at the John Deere Classic before winning last year.

The John Deere Classic is July 6th through the 9th.