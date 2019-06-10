Monday June 10th Local Sports

TONIGHT ON-AIR:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — 7:30



AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman baseball at Rockford — 7:30

DETROIT (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered for the fourth straight game and the Minnesota Twins connected four times in all to rout the Detroit Tigers 12-2. Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also connected for the Twins. Minnesota hit eight homers while winning two of three in Detroit. The Tigers have lost 13 of their last 15 at Comerica Park.

== The Twins are off today and start a week-and-a-half long homestand beginning with a three-game series against Seattle. First pitch times on Tuesday and Wednesday are scheduled for 7:10 with the pre-game show starting at 6:30 on KGLO. Thursday it’s a 12:10 start with an 11:30 pre-game on KGLO.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities say former Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is hospitalized following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.

Dominican police officials said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when the gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range. Officials said Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable.

Ortiz’s father, Leo, said his son was out of danger and there wasn’t any collateral damage, meaning no damage to major organs. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.

The Boston Red Sox said in a statement they were notified by Ortiz’s family that he sustained a gunshot wound to his “lower back/abdominal region” and that he is recovering. The team offered “all available resources to aid in his recovery.”

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Poll 6/9/19

== Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman (9-2) LW #1

2. Don Bosco (11-0) LW #2

3. Southeast Warren (9-0) LW #3

4. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (10-3) LW #4

5. Calamus-Wheatland (13-1) LW #5

6. Alburnett (10-3) LW #6

7. Saint Ansgar (10-4) LW #9

8. Kee (11-2) LW (X)

9. HLV (11-0) LW #10

10. Kingsley-Pierson (12-3) LW #8

== Class 2A

1. Wilton (8-0) LW #1

2. Dike-New Hartford (14-0) LW #2

3. North Linn (16-1) LW #5

4. Treynor (12-1) LW #3

5. Beckman Dyersville (12-3) LW #4

6. Van Meter (7-2) LW #6

7. Cascade (11-2) LW #8

8. New Hampton (13-2) LW #7

9. West Lyon (11-0) LW #10

10. Hinton (10-0) LW (X)

== Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-1) LW #1

2. Davenport Assumption (10-3) LW #2

3. Central DeWitt (9-0) LW #3

4. Harlan (9-1) LW #5

5. Marion (8-1) LW#7

6. Solon (9-3) LW #6

7. Grinnell (10-1) LW #8

8. Ballard (9-1) LW (X)

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-5) LW #4

10. Centerville (7-0) LW (X)

== Class 4A

1. Johnston (12-0) LW #1

2. Western Dubuque (12-1) LW #2

3. Ankeny Centennial (9-2) LW #8

4. Waukee (9-2) LW #6

5. Dowling Catholic (8-3) LW #3

6. Iowa City West (10-4) LW #4

7. Des Moines Roosevelt (10-3) LW (X)

8. Southeast Polk (9-4) LW #7

9. Linn-Mar (9-3) LW (X)

10. Sioux City East (10-2) LW (X)

— high school baseball and softball schedules tonight

= CIML

Mason City High at Southeast Polk

= Top of Iowa Conference

Newman at Rockford (baseball on KGLO at 7:30)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Nashua-Plainfield

Garrigan at West Hancock

Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills

Forest City at St. Ansgar

Osage at North Iowa

North Union at West Fork

Belmond-Klemme at Central Springs

North Butler at Eagle Grove

= North Central Conference

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Clear Lake (baseball on KRIB at 7:30)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at St. Edmond

Algona at Humboldt

Webster City at Iowa Falls-Alden

TORONTO — Nick Nurse is on the verge of winning a World Championship in his first season as Toronto’s coach. The Carroll native has led the Raptors to a three games to one lead over Golden State in the NBA Finals heading into tonight’s game five in Toronto.

The Raptors have taken command over an injury plagued Warriors team after winning both games in Oakland.

Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 8 o’clock.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx say rookie forward Jessica Shepard will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in her right knee. The team said Shepard’s injury was confirmed by an MRI taken at Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis. Shepard injured her knee during Saturday’s 89-85 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Lynx say she will have surgery at a date to be determined.