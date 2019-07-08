Monday July 8th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A regional first round softball — Newman vs. West Bend-Mallard — 6:45 pre-game, 7:00 first pitch

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball at Humboldt — 7:30

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Texas Rangers were going to count on their bullpen Sunday after deciding to give All-Star pitcher Mike Minor extra rest heading into the break.

The relievers handled the job, even with added duty tacked on in the form of extra innings.

Rougned Odor’s three-run homer in the 11th inning gave Texas a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday and four relievers combined for 9 1/3 scoreless innings against the majors’ top offense.

Shawn Kelley (4-2) pitched two innings for Texas, which had lost six of its previous seven games and three straight series. The Rangers decided to skip Minor’s turn on Sunday and the left-hander won’t pitch in the All-Star Game.

Odor’s 13th homer of the season, into the bullpens in left-center field, came off Minnesota left-hander Adalberto Mejía (0-2). Mejía walked Joey Gallo and Asdrúbal Cabrera ahead of Odor’s one-out home run.

The Twins enter the All-Star break with a 56-33 record, one win behind both the New York Yankees and Houston for the best win mark in the American League. Minnesota is five-and-a-half games ahead of Cleveland in the AL Central, with the two teams facing off against each other in a three-game series that starts Friday night in Cleveland.

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll — 7/7/19

Class 1A (final poll)

1. Mason City Newman(26-3), LW #1

2. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (29-4), LW #2

3. Alburnett (27-4), LW #3

4. Calamus-Wheatland (27-3), LW #4

5. Southeast Warren (25-3), LW #5

6. Don Bosco (22-4), LW #6

7. Saint Ansgar (20-7), LW #7

8. Kingsley-Pierson (23-4), LW #8

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (22-4), LW #9

10. Remsen St. Mary’s (20-7), LW #10

Class 2A (final poll)

1. Wilton (22-2), LW #1

2. North Linn (34-4), LW #3

3. Dike-New Hartford (24-3), LW #2

4. West Lyon (24-0), LW #5

5. Van Meter (23-3), LW #6

6. Treynor (25-6), LW #4

7. New Hampton (25-6), LW #7

8. Dyersville Beckman (25-10), LW #8

9. Hinton (23-2), LW #9

10. Estherville Lincoln Central (25-2), LW #10

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-2), LW #1

2. Davenport Assumption (23-3), LW #2

3. Central DeWitt (25-0), LW #3

4. Harlan (20-4), LW #5

5. Marion (23-5), LW #4

6. Gilbert (21-2), LW #7

7. Centerville (19-3), LW #9

8. Fairfield (20-4), LW #10

9. North Polk (20-4), LW (X)

10. Ballard (19-5), LW #6

Class 4A

1. Johnston (23-4), LW #1

2. Iowa City West (26-6), LW #2

3. Western Dubuque (25-6), LW #3

4. Urbandale (22-10), LW #6

5. Des Moines Roosevelt (22-5), LW #4

6. Southeast Polk (24-9), LW #8

7. Ankeny Centennial (20-9), LW #7

8. Dowling Catholic (20-10), LW #9

9. Linn-Mar (23-7), LW #5

10. Waukee (20-10), LW (X)

— The post-season starts for high school softball tonight with first-round games in Classes 1A and 2A:

=== Class 1A Region 8

7:00 — West Bend-Mallard at Newman (KGLO)

7:30 — West Hancock at Rockford

7:00 — Riceville at St. Edmond

7:00 — Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa

5:30 at Rockford — West Fork vs. Nashua-Plainfield

=== Class 2A Region 1

7:00 — Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme

=== Class 2A Region 7

7:00 — Lake Mills at Dike-New Hartford

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Matthew Wolff made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to win the 3M Open at 21 under par, beating fellow rookie Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke in a tense finish to the first-time PGA Tour event. The 20-year-old Wolff sank the dramatic putt in front of a packed 18th gallery at the TPC Twin Cities, before watching Morikawa just miss his eagle try from 22 feet. Both Wolff and Morikawa were in the inaugural field on sponsor exemptions.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Odyssey Sims scored 21 points, Sylvia Fowles had a double-double and the Minnesota Lynx handed the Connecticut Sun their fourth-straight loss 74-71. Fowles had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota.