Monday July 3rd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10

MASON CITY — Top-ranked Newman opened up tournament play with a 10-0 win over BCLUW in a Class 1A District 3 quarterfinal round baseball contest on Saturday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Doug Taylor, Gage Petersen and Andrew Fitzsimmons each knocked in two runs to lead the Knights offensively. Taylor pitched the first five innings to pick up the win, striking out 11. Newman is now 29-4 on the season. They’ll face the winner of Colo-Nesco and South Hamilton in a district semifinal round contest on Wednesday in Mason City. Colo-Nesco and South Hamilton were rained out on Saturday night and will play their district quarterfinal tonight.

— Saturday night’s 1A & 2A district quarterfinal scoreboard:

== Class 1A District 3 tonight (rained out Saturday)

5:00 at Collins — Madrid vs. Baxter

7:00 at Collins — AGWSR vs. Collins-Maxwell

== Class 1A District 4

St. Ansgar 15, Rockford 0

Riceville 14, Northwood-Kensett 2

Lake Mills 4, West Fork 3

North Butler 9, Central Springs 1

== Class 1A District 2

West Hancock 3, Harris-Lake Park 0

Bishop Garrigan 8, St. Edmond 7

North Iowa 5, West Bend-Mallard 0

Newell-Fonda 9, GTRA 3

== Class 2A District 4 at Garner

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13, Belmond-Klemme 3

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 11, Southeast Valley 1

== Class 2A District 6 at Monona

Osage 7, Crestwood 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 10, North Fayette Valley 0

— Classes 1A and 2A had opening round regional softball games Friday night. Looking at games involving area teams:

== Class 1A Region 2

North Iowa 12, West Hancock 5

Bishop Garrigan 16, Northwood-Kensett 1

== Class 1A Region 6

St. Ansgar 12, Rockford 1

North Butler 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0

== Class 2A Region 5

Belmond-Klemme 12, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran forced in the tiebreaking run when he hit rookie Jordan Westburg with a pitch in the eighth inning, enabling the Baltimore Orioles to stop a four-game skid with a 2-1 victory. The Orioles had gone 20 straight innings without a run and were poised to be swept for the first time this season before coming back from a 1-0 deficit in the eighth Sunday. Duran struck out Gunnar Henderson before successive singles by Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander and Aaron Hicks tied the score. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Duran plunked Westburg with a fastball to give the Orioles their first lead in the three-game series.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed infielder Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and recalled José Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul. Lewis was injured Saturday while running out a grounder in the third inning of a game against the Orioles. He was subsequently placed on the IL on Sunday. Lewis has played in 26 games for the Twins this season, hitting .326 with two doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs. Miranda began the season with Minnesota, batting .220 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before being optioned to St. Paul on May 10. He was in the Twins’ starting lineup Sunday, batting seventh and playing third base.

AMES — Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says summer workouts are a time for new players to adapt to college basketball. The Cyclones have several freshmen from a highly touted recruiting class who are expected to make an immediate impact next season.

Otzelberger says for freshmen it is about carving out a role and adapting to the physical challenges of college basketball.

Summer is also a time to be introduced to ISU’s demanding defensive style.

Otzelberger says there are several factors that go into good defense.

The Cyclones are coming off a 19-14 record that included a loss to Pittsburgh in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

QUAD CITIES — J.T. Poston is set to defend his title at the John Deere Classic this week. Poston’s win last year was his second on the PGA Tour and he is looking forward to competing in the Quad Cities as the defending champ.

Poston has three top ten finishes this season but most recently missed the cut at the Travelers Championship.

Poston’s first win on the PGA Tour was back in 2019 at the Wyndham Championship.

It will also be a much different experience being the defending champ in the Quad Cities.

The first round of the John Deere Classic is Thursday.