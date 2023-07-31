KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Monday July 31st “The Midday Report”

July 31, 2023 12:31PM CDT
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Many area public swimming pools, including Mason City Aquatic Center, closed due to lifeguard certification issue
2

Minnesota woman named as victim of fatal accident at Winnebago Industries rally
3

Second north-central Iowa armored car guard accused of stealing thousands from ATMs pleads guilty
4

Mason City man sentenced to 50 years for murdering woman, setting house on fire
5

Owner of Clear Lake tanning salon accused of secretly recording customers sentenced to 45 days in jail