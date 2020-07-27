Monday July 27th Local Sports
DES MOINES — Freshman Max Burt had a two-run double off the left field wall, part of a four-run sixth inning as defending champ and sixth ranked Newman rallied for a 6-5 win over third ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert in a 1A quarterfinal at the state baseball tournament Saturday morning as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com
Burt opened the scoring in the top of the first with a solo homer to left.
Burt also got the save on the mound as the Knights kept alive their bid for a fourth consecutive title. Newman will now face St. Mary’s of Remsen in Thursday afternoon’s semifinals at 1:30, a game you can hear on KGLO.
— other Class 1A quarterfinals
Saturday — St. Mary’s Remsen 11, Burlington Notre Dame 1 (5 innings)
Friday — Kingsley-Pierson 3, Martensdale-St. Marys 2 (8 innings)
Friday — Don Bosco 3, South Winneshiek 1
— Class 2A quarterfinals today
10:30—Van Meter vs. Treynor
1:30—Mid-Prairie vs. West Lyon
4:30—North Linn vs. Durant
7:30—Dike-New Hartford vs. Des Moines Christian
FORT DODGE — The 50th annual Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball tournament gets underway in Fort Dodge today:
== Class 5A quarterfinals
11:00 — Fort Dodge vs. Bettendorf
11:30 — Waukee vs. Ankeny Centennial
12:30 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Pleasant Valley
1:00 — West Des Moines Valley vs. Muscatine
== Class 4A quarterfinals
3:00 — Carlisle vs. LeMars
3:30 — Charles City vs. North Scott
4:30 — West Delaware vs. Winterset
5:00 — Fairfield vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
== Class 3A quarterfinals
7:00 — Albia vs. Creston
7:30 — Humboldt vs. Mount Vernon
CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Cave hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered twice and Kenta Maeda was strong in his debut with his new team, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 14-2, as the Twins took two of three games in their season-opening series. Cruz added two doubles and drove in seven runs for the reigning AL Central champion Twins, who won two of three. Maeda (1-0), a Japanese right-hander who was traded in February from the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowed two runs and struck out six in five innings.Highly touted rookie Luis Robert hit his first career home run and right-hander Reynaldo López (0-1) and left fielder Eloy Jiménez exited early with injuries for the White Sox.
The Twins have today off and will open the home portion of their schedule tomorrow night hosting St. Louis. 6:30 will be the pre-game show with the first pitch at 7:10 on KGLO.
BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has approved a shortened schedule for the upcoming football season. The plan features a seven game regular season with all teams qualifying for the playoffs. Teams in eight-player through 3A will play all or most of their previously scheduled district games while 4A schools will be free to set their own seven game schedules. Chris Cuellar is a spokesman for the association.
Cuellar says the changes will allow schools flexibility to deal with COVID-19.
Cuellar says under the plan a team’s postseason hopes won’t be ended by a positive test.
Practice is still set to begin August 10th and the first Friday of the regular season will be August 28th.
== Clear Lake announced that they have removed the last two non-district games off of their schedule in response to the shorter schedule. The Lions in those games were scheduled to travel to Humboldt and Waukon. Clear Lake will open the season with non-district games at home with Aplington-Parkersburg and Osage prior to entering into Class 2A District 3 play. The revised schedule means the Lions will have five of their seven games this season at home at a refurbished Lions Field complex.
== Mason City High followed the same plan by dropping their original week three and four games with Grinnell and Ames. The Mohawks will open at Marshalltown and host Fort Dodge before starting their Class 3A District 2 schedule.