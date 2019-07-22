Monday July 22nd Local Sports

TODAY ON AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com & kglonews.com:

== 5:15 pre-game, 5:30 first pitch — Class 2A state softball — Central Springs vs. Alta-Aurelia

== 7:00 — Class 4A substate semifinal baseball — Mason City vs. Ankeny

== After baseball — Twins-Yankees joined in progress

FORT DODGE — 8th-ranked Central Springs plays in their fifth consecutive state softball tournament late this afternoon when they face 13th-ranked Alta-Aurelia in a Class 2A quarterfinal at the Harlan & Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. The Panthers are 28-7 overall and have one of the best power-hitting teams in the state tournament, leading all of Class 2A and being fourth overall in the state in home runs hit, being fourth overall and second in Class 2A in slugging percentage, and being sixth in Class 2A in batting average. Alta-Aurelia is 20-9 as they make their second straight trip to the state tournament, being led by two of their three seniors. Abby Kraemer leads the team with a .467 batting average and has a 19-9 record in the circle. Jessica Flaherty hits .441 and has three homers and 30 runs batted in. You can hear the Central Springs/Alta-Aurelia game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 5:15 this evening, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30.

== other 2A quarterfinals today

3:00 — #1 North Linn (39-4) vs. Wapello (17-12)

3:30 — #9 Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. #10 Beckman of Dyersville (29-13)

5:00 — #5 East Marshall (31-4) vs. #14 Ogden (25-7)

== Class 1A quarterfinals today

11:00 — #1 Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. Gehlen of LeMars (21-9)

11:30 — #4 Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. #7 Lynnville-Sully (26-8)

1:00 — #2 Lisbon (32-6) vs. Wayne (23-8)

1:30 — #3 Clarksville (31-1) vs. #9 Bishop Garrigan of Algona (29-6)

== 3A quarterfinals tonight

7:00 — #1 Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. Algona (17-10)

7:30 — #5 Albia (27-4) vs. #6 Columbus of Waterloo (35-4)

MASON CITY — Newman used eight runs in the first inning on their way to an 11-2 win over West Fork in the Class 1A District 4 championship game on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Josh Fitzgerald had a two-run homer and finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Evan Paulus pitched the first 5 2/3 innings, striking out 11 and walking two. Newman is now 34-3 on the season and will face Newell-Fonda in tomorrow night’s substate championship game in Algona. Newell-Fonda won the District 3 title game with a 6-4 victory over Sioux Central.

ST. ANSGAR — St. Ansgar and North Butler had their Class 1A District 5 championship game Saturday morning suspended after an inning and a half due to thunderstorms with the Bearcats leading 1-0. The game will be resumed tonight at 7 o’clock in St. Ansgar. The winner will have to quickly turn around and face South Winneshiek in the substate championship game to be played in Decorah on Tuesday night.

NEW HAMPTON — In Class 2A District 3, New Hampton beat Osage 7-2 in the district championship game. Osage finishes their season with a record of 18-7. New Hampton will face Oelwein in the substate championship game Tuesday night in Waverly.

MASON CITY — In Class 4A tonight, Mason City will host Ankeny in a substate semifinal contest at Roosevelt Field. The Mohawks are 25-14 after beating Des Moines Lincoln 3-0 in the substate quarterfinal round at home on Friday night. Ankeny edged Fort Dodge 6-5 in their substate first round game. You can hear the Mason City-Ankeny game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at 7:00 PM. The winner of tonight’s game will face the substate’s top seed Des Moines Roosevelt on Wednesday in a game to be played at Southeast Polk.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler drove in four runs, including the game-winner to cap a two-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Sunday. Ehire Adrianza’s third hit of the game was a triple off Liam Hendriks (2-1) that scored Luis Arraez from first base with one out in the ninth.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Liz Cambage had 22 points, 13 rebounds, Kayla McBride scored 20 points, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 79-74. Kelsey Plum added 10 points and eight assists for the Aces (12-6), who have won six of their last seven games.