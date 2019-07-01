Monday July 1st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. Algona — 7:30

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito allowed one hit in five innings to earn his major league-leading 11th victory and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3. Yoán Moncada homered and he and José Abreu had three hits apiece for the White Sox, who won two of three against the AL Central-leading Twins.

The Twins are off tonight but start a three-game series in Oakland tomorrow night. First pitch Tuesday night is scheduled for just after 9:05, with the pre-game at 8:30 on KGLO.

CHICAGO — When Jorge Polanco had been named the American League’s starting shortstop in the 2019 All-Star Game on Thursday, he had expressed excitement at the possibility of being joined by several of his teammates from the Twins, who entered Sunday with the second-best record in the AL.

As it turned out, he will only be joined in Cleveland by one other Twins player, right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who was also officially named to his first career All-Star team on Sunday afternoon.

The 29-year-old Odorizzi entered Sunday with a 2.73 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings and has only allowed eight homers — tied for fourth-fewest among qualified AL starters — despite being a fly-ball pitcher. The Twins won 11 consecutive games started by Odorizzi from mid-April to early June.

The 2019 All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 9, at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Poll 6/30/19

Class 1A

1. Newman Catholic, Mason City (21-3) LW #1

2. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (25-3) LW #3

3. Alburnett (24-4) LW #6

4. Calamus-Wheatland (24-3) LW #4

5. Southeast Warren (22-2) LW #2

6. Don Bosco (21-4) LW #5

7. Saint Ansgar (19-6) LW #7

8. Kingsley-Pierson (21-4) LW #8

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-3) LW #9

10. Remsen St. Mary’s (18-6) LW (X)

Class 2A

1. Wilton (17-1) LW #1

2. Dike-New Hartford (23-2) LW #3

3. North Linn (31-4) LW #2

4. Treynor (22-3) LW #4

5. West Lyon (23-0) LW #7

6. Van Meter (21-3) LW #6

7. New Hampton (23-4) LW #5

8. Dyersville Beckman (21-8) LW #8

9. Hinton (22-1) LW #9

10. Estherville Lincoln Central (22-2) LW #10

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (24-2) LW #1

2. Davenport Assumption (21-3) LW #2

3. Central DeWitt (22-0) LW #3

4. Marion (20-3) LW #5

5. Harlan (18-4) LW #4

6. Ballard (17-3) LW #7

7. Gilbert (19-2) LW #9

8. Sioux City Heelan (20-6) LW #10

9. Centerville (17-3) LW #8

10. Fairfield (16-3) LW (X)

Class 4A

1. Johnston (22-3) LW #1

2. Iowa City West (21-6) LW #3

3. Western Dubuque (21-5) LW#2

4. Des Moines Roosevelt (20-4) LW #6

5. Linn-Mar (20-5) LW #7

6. Urbandale (18-9) LW #8

7. Ankeny Centennial (19-8) LW #9

8. Southeast Polk (21-9) LW #4

9. Dowling Catholic (17-9) LW #5

10. Mason City (18-8) LW (X)

CLEAR LAKE — Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser was in Clear Lake over the weekend conducting a youth camp and holding a fundraiser for his program. Dresser’s program is coming off a year where they sent nine wrestlers to the national tournament and he says progress is being made in turning around the program.

Dresser says it’s taken a lot of effort to turn Iowa State’s wrestling program in the right direction.

Dresser feels his program has done well with recruiting quality wrestlers.

Dresser says while there was some success in the program last year, there’s still in his mind a long ways to go.

Dresser hopes wrestling fans will consider making a trip to Ames for a home meet this coming winter.

About 60 wrestlers participated in a camp at Clear Lake High School on Saturday during the day, with a fundraiser for the Cyclone Regional Training Center being held at the Lady of the Lake on Saturday night.

DES MOINES — It is the next step in a process that could lead to the Tokyo Olympics next year. Gymnasts from across the country gather in Des Moines for Tuesday’s start of the USA Gymnastics Championships. There will be competition in Wells Fargo Arena at the elite and junior level.

That’s Nicole Ahsinger who competed at the Rio Olympics on the trampoline in 2016. She says a decision to try and make another run at the Olympics was not immediate.

Ahsinger feels she has a lot to prove.

The championships are a step in a process she hopes leads to Tokyo.

Competition runs through July sixth.