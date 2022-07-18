Monday July 18th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A state baseball quarterfinals at Carroll — Newman vs. Lisbon — pre-game 6:45, first pitch 7:00 PM
CARROLL — State baseball and softball tournament play both begin today with quarterfinal round games:
== For the Newman baseball team, they return to the state tournament after a one-year hiatus as they’ll face Lisbon in a Class 1A state quarterfinal round game in Carroll tonight. Newman is the second seed in the tournament and is 32-3 on the season after picking up a 2-0 decision over Bishop Garrigan of Algona in the substate final round. Lisbon is 24-5 on the season and is the seventh seed in the state tournament and are coming off of a 16-14 substate final decision over Don Bosco. You can hear the Newman-Lisbon game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at about 7 o’clock tonight.
== Rest of Class 1A quarterfinal round play in Carroll today:
11:00 AM — #4 North Linn (31-2) vs. #5 Kingsley-Pierson (26-4)
1:30 PM — #1 Remsen St. Mary’s (33-0) vs. #8 South Winneshiek (23-8)
4:30 PM — #3 New London (28-1) vs. #6 CAM of Anita (27-2)
=== 3A quarterfinals on Monday
11:30 — #1 Davenport Assumption (30-6) vs. #8 Pella (23-14)
2:00 — #4 West Delaware (33-10) vs. #5 Independence (29-11)
5:00 — #3 Lewis Central (31-3) vs. #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30-11)
7:30 — #2 Western Dubuque of Epworth (29-11) vs. #7 Winterset (16-14)
— State softball today in Fort Dodge:
== Class 5A quarterfinals Monday
11:00 — #1 Fort Dodge (35-6) vs. #8 Waukee (25-14)
11:30 — #4 West Des Moines Valley (26-13) vs. #5 Southeast Polk (25-12)
12:30 — #2 Muscatine (35-4) vs. #7 Pleasant Valley (26-12)
1:00 — #3 Waukee Northwest (32-7) vs. #6 Linn-Mar (36-4)
== Class 4A quarterfinals Monday
3:00 — #1 Winterset (34-4) vs. #8 Burlington (20-13)
3:30 — #4 Norwalk (29-7) vs. #5 Carlisle (27-10)
4:30 — #2 ADM (32-4) vs. #7 North Scott (28-10)
5:00 — #3 Dallas Center-Grimes (33-6) vs. #6 Indianola (27-12)
== Class 3A quarterfinals Monday & Tuesday
7:00 Monday — #1 Mount Vernon (33-4) vs. #8 Dubuque Walhert (23-16)
7:30 Monday — #4 Saydel (31-4) vs. #5 Davis County (23-8)
11:00 AM Tuesday — #2 Davenport Assumption (34-8) vs. #7 Ballard (16-20)
11:30 AM Tuesday — #3 Williamsburg (32-10) vs. #6 Sioux Center (22-9)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dylan Cease spun a one-hitter over seven innings in his latest masterful start for the Chicago White Sox in an 11-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox surged into the All-Star break by winning three out of four games against the first-place Twins. The White Sox outscored the Twins 32-10 in the series. Minnesota leads the AL Central by two games over Cleveland. The White Sox are three behind the Twins. Andrew Vaughn had a homer among three hits and three RBIs. Yoán Moncada and Josh Harrison also homered for the White Sox.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton will be starting in center field for the American League in Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles after the Angels’ outfielder Mike Trout was scratched due to a back injury. Buxton is making his first All-Star Game appearance. He’s hitting .218 with 23 homers and a .535 slugging percentage this year. He becomes the first Twins player to start for the American League since Jorge Polanco started at shortstop in 2019 and he’s the first Twins outfielder to start since Torii Hunter in 2002. Buxton is being joined by Luis Arraez who is also representing the Twins as an American League reserve. The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur became the highest drafted Hawkeye in 32 years when he was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres on Sunday night. He was the 53rd pick overall and the highest drafted player in the Big Ten.
The Woodbury, Minnesota, native is the highest drafted Iowa player since Tim Costo in 1990 when he was picked eighth overall by the Cleveland Indians. The last Hawkeye to be a second-round pick was Wes Obermueller in 1999 (58th pick) by the Kansas City Royals.
Mazur is the 24th player selected in the MLB Draft during head coach Rick Heller’s tenure in Iowa City.
The right-handed pitcher had a breakout season in his first as a Hawkeye, going 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 15 starts en route to earning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors. He allowed just 60 hits and 37 runs (32 earned) over 93 2/3 innings, while fanning 98, limiting hitters to a .178 average and walking just 30.
Mazur earned a pair of All-America honors – second team by Collegiate Baseball and third team by ABCA/Rawlings — while also being a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
Mazur led the Big Ten in batting average against, ranked second in innings and strikeouts, third in wins and fourth in ERA. In league games, he paced the Big Ten in wins (5), ERA (2.59), innings (55.2), while ranking fourth in strikeouts.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting and had 10 rebounds, Ariel Atkins added 15 points and three steals and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 70-57 on Sunday. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough was 4 of 5 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and finished with 11 points for Washington (16-11). Kayla McBride scored 16 points for Minnesota (10-17).