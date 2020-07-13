      Breaking News
US Supreme Court clears way for execution of federal prisoners, including Honken

Monday July 13th “The Midday Report”

Jul 13, 2020 @ 12:42pm

Listen back to “The Midday Report” from Monday July 13th

 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team