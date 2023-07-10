Monday July 10th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 2A regional championship softball — Central Springs vs. Waterloo Columbus — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:50, first pitch 7:00

MASON CITY — Top-ranked Newman and Top of Iowa Conference East Division rival St. Ansgar will face off on Tuesday night for a trip to the state baseball tournament after both teams won district titles on Saturday night. Newman won the Class 1A District 3 championship with an 8-0 shutout over Collins-Maxwell, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The Knights scored one in the fourth and then plated six runs in the fifth before adding another run in the sixth. Vinny Joslin knocked in three runs with a double while Max Burt was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Burt combined with Doug Taylor on the shutout. Burt went 4 ⅓ innings, striking out seven, while Taylor went 2 ⅔ innings, striking out five. St. Ansgar shut out Lake Mills in the District 4 championship game, 6-0. Tomorrow night’s Class 1A Substate 2 championship game will take place at Roosevelt Field in Mason City, a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 6:50 with the first pitch at about 7 o’clock.

— other district championship games from Saturday

== Class 2A Substate 1

District 1 — Forest City 2, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

District 2 — West Lyon 12, Unity Christian 2

Tuesday’s substate final at Estherville

MANLY — 3rd-ranked Central Springs looks to punch their ticket into the state softball tournament once again tonight as they host 14th-ranked Waterloo Columbus in the Class 2A Region 5 championship game. The Panthers are 24-5 on the season after a 12-0 win over Emmetsburg on Friday night. Waterloo Columbus is 26-11 after a 6-2 victory over Hudson. You can hear the Central Springs-Waterloo Columbus game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com tonight starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 6:50 with the first pitch scheduled for 7:00.

— Class 1A Region 6 championship game tonight

St. Ansgar (23-11) at #7 Clarksville (27-1)

GRINNELL — Clear Lake’s softball season came to a close on Saturday night as they gave up two runs in the bottom of the sixth in a 5-3 loss at Grinnell in a Class 3A Region 5 semifinal, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Clear Lake ends their season with a 12-14 record. Grinnell moves on to face top-ranked Williamsburg, who beat Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10-0 in the other regional semifinal.

GILBER — Gilbert countered Mason City’s lone run of the game in the top of the fifth with a two-run bottom half of the inning for a 2-1 win over the Riverhawks in a Class 4A Region 5 semifinal round contest on Saturday night. Mason City finishes the season with a 15-16 record.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Santander hit two of Baltimore’s six homers and the Orioles completed a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 15-2 victory. Aaron Hicks added a three-run homer against his former team in the Orioles’ seven-run fifth. Austin Hays, Ramón Urías and Adley Rutschman also went deep for Baltimore. After scoring seven runs in the fifth, the Orioles’ offense continued to roll in the sixth with six more runs. Rutschman — who will compete in the home run derby on Monday in Seattle — launched a 461-foot two-run blast in the top of the sixth off Twins reliever Cole Sands. Baltimore heads into the break with a 54-35 record, two games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the American League East. The loss dropped the Twins to 45-46, a half game back of Cleveland in the AL Central.

IOWA CITY — Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder has had her contract extended through the 2029 season. As the all-time winningest coach in program history, the Hawkeyes have made 21 postseason appearances (17 NCAA and four WNIT) in 23 seasons, including NCAA Tournament berths in 13 of the last 15 seasons. Most recently, the Hawkeyes advanced to the 2023 Final Four for the first time since 1993 and made its first ever appearance in the National Championship game. Bluder has produced two consensus National Player of the Year award winners in Caitlin Clark (2023) and Megan Gustafson (2019) in the last five seasons. She has notched 850 career wins and 247 Big Ten victories in her storied career and surpassed C. Vivian Stringer in 2022-23 as the all-time winningest coach in conference history. She is one of 14 Division I coaches to ever win 850 games or more, including one of four active coaches.

QUAD CITIES — Sepp Straka shot a final round nine under par 62 to win the John Deere Classic near the Quad Cities. He finished the tournament at 21 under par after trailing by 11 shots after the opening round.

Straka made five birdies and an eagle on the front nine to roar to the lead.

Straka finished an hour ahead of the final group and had to wait to see if he would be involved in a playoff.

Day three leader Brendan Todd finished second, two shots back. He finished with a final round of 68.

Straka pockets more than $1.3 million for the win, his second on the PGA Tour.

AMES — At least one college football preview magazine expects a bounce back season from the Iowa State football team. ISU is coming off a 4-8 record in 2022, including 1-8 in the Big 12. Phil Steele of Phil Steele’s College Football Preview says the Cyclones should have been a bowl team.

Steele feels the Cyclones will be improved enough to win the close games this season.

Iowa State has hung its hat on defense and Steele feels this team will be no different.

The Cyclones were picked to finish 10th in the Big 12 preseason poll. They open the season at home on September 2nd against UNI.