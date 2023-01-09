Local News
Monday January 9th “The Midday Report”
January 9, 2023 12:35PM CST
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday January 9th
Monday January 9 — 12:06 PM
Trending
1
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
2
Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
3
Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
4
Iowa House Speaker opposes maneuver to fill Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation fund
5
Plea change hearing set for man accused of bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County Jail
