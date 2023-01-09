KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Monday January 9th “The Midday Report”

January 9, 2023 12:35PM CST
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
Iowa House Speaker opposes maneuver to fill Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation fund
Plea change hearing set for man accused of bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County Jail