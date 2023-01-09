Monday January 9th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Iowa made 12 three pointers and won at Rutgers 76-65 on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. After starting Big Ten play 0-19 from the field, sophomore Payton Sandfort broke out with 22 points, including four of five from three point range.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Senior center Filip Rebraca had another double-double. He finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes closed strong after Rutgers sliced Iowa’s 18 point advantage to five in the second half.

Rebraca says a fast start was a key on Sunday.

Iowa improves to 2-3 in the Big Ten and will begin a three-game homestand on Thursday against Michigan.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining, and No. 25 Iowa State beat No. 17 TCU 69-67 on Saturday. Kalscheur’s game-winner from way past the arc came just after TCU had just claimed the lead for the first time since early in the first half. Mike Miles led TCU with 18 points, including two of three free throws with 23 seconds for a one-point lead. Iowa State had three players score 10 points.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Led by Bowen Born’s 27 points, the Northern Iowa Panthers defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis 69-57 on Saturday. The Panthers improved to 8-8 with the victory and the Salukis fell to 12-5. Northern Iowa led 35-29 at halftime, with Born racking up 12 points. Northern Iowa outscored Southern Illinois by six points in the second half, and Born scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins scored 17 points as Drake beat Murray State 82-64. Wilkins was 6 of 10 shooting with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Sardaar Calhoun was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points. The Racers were led in scoring by Jacobi Wood, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Drake visits Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 28 and No. 16 Iowa beat No. 14 Michigan 94-85 on Saturday. The first Big Ten Conference women’s game televised on Fox was a typical offensive showcase between these two teams with the Hawkeyes shooting 59.6% with nine 3-pointers and the Wolverines shooting 50.5% with seven 3s. Center Monika Czinano added 19 points and a career-high eight assists for Iowa. Leigha Brown had 20 points and six assists and Emily Kiser 19 with seven assists and six rebounds for the Wolverine. The game drew 10,731 fans, the 10th-largest crowd in Michigan history.

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA — The 11th-ranked Iowa State women lost at 17th-ranked Oklahoma 82-79. Senior center Stephanie Soares left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury. Coach Bill Fennelly says the injury will be evaluated Monday

The Cyclones rallied after trailing by 11 entering the fourth quarter.

Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 27 as they fall to 2-1 in the Big 12.

MASON CITY — The NIACC women utilized a 23-10 advantage in the second quarter on their way to an 84-55 win over Northeast Community College in Mason City on Saturday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Sophomore Audrey Martinez-Stewart recorded her first career triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. NIACC improves to 11-5 overall and 4-1 in the conference. They’ll host Kirkwood on Saturday. The Northeast men outscored the Trojans 46-28 in the second half to pick up a 91-74 victory. Jaylin Dunlap had 24 points while Myles Tucker added 19 to lead NIACC, as they slip to 6-10 overall and 1-5 in the conference. The NIACC men will host Dakota County Technical College on Tuesday at 6 o’clock.

— high school girls basketball Saturday

Clear Lake 50, Forest City 49

Algona 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24

Riceville 55, Northwood-Kensett 44

— high school boys basketball Saturday

Clear Lake 79, Forest City 34

Algona 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49

Riceville 68, Northwood-Kensett 55

Osage 67, Belmond-Klemme 46

LOS ANGELES — Council Bluffs native Max Duggan leads TCU against defending champion Georgia Monday night in the title game of the College Football Playoff in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It is the final game of a career that has seen the former Lewis Central star overcome heart surgery and being demoted as the starter to become a Heisman Trophy finalist.

It also caps a magical season for a Horned Frog team that was picked to finish seventh at Big 12 Media days back in July.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 tonight.