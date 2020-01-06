Monday January 6th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake girls at Waverly-Shell Rock — 7:30
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls opened the new Mason City Arena over the weekend with a pair of shutouts. The Bulls in front of an opening night crowd of over 2000 on Friday night routed Breezy Point 16-0. Harrison Stewart had two goals and three assists while Carter Wagner, Matt Dahlside, Dalton Saltness and Carter Eha also scoring twice. On Saturday night, Evan Babekuhl had a 33-save shutout as the Bulls beat Rochester 4-0. Nico Aguilera, Sean Sullivan, Jordan Roo and Sota Isogai scored for the Bulls, who extend their shutout streak to four games. North Iowa hits the road this coming weekend, traveling to New Ulm and Alexandria.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. Cousins finished with 242 yards and one TD passing, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on the opening possession of overtime to give Minnesota the ball on the Saints 2-yard line and set up the winning score. Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, but had two turnovers. Minnesota now travels to NFC top-seed San Francisco on Saturday.
MASON CITY – The 4th-ranked NIACC men’s basketball team opened the 2020 portion of its schedule with a 100-88 victory over Iowa Western Saturday night in a non-league contest, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com
NIACC trailed the Division I Iowa Western 41-37 at the half but the Trojans outscored Iowa Western 63-47 in the second 20 minutes to improve its overall record to 13-1.
NIACC’s win over Iowa Western was the first since gaining a pair of forfeit wins over Iowa Western in the 2006-07 season.
In Saturday’s game, NIACC was led by sophomore point guard Quentin Hardrict with a season-high 31 points and four assists. The Trojans also received 15 points from Deundra Roberson, 14 points from Trey Sampson, 13 points from James Harris and 11 points each from Wendell Matthews and Chandler Dean.
Harris also had nine rebounds, five assists and one steal.
NIACC (1-0 in the ICCAC) returns to action Wednesday at home against Little Priest Tribal College as part of an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader. The women’s game will start at 5:30, followed by the men’s game at 7:30, with both contests being heard on KGLO.
PHILADELPHIA — Iowa’s thin rotation got even thinner in the 23rd ranked Hawkeyes 89-86 loss to 21st ranked Penn State in Philadelphia. Freshman guard C.J. Fredrick did not play in the second half with what coach Fran McCaffery called a foot or ankle injury. Luka Garza scored 34 points and Joe Wieskamp added 23 in the loss.
McCaffery says he was proud of the effort.
Iowa is 10-4 and visits Nebraska on Tuesday.
FORT WORTH (AP) — R.J. Nembhard scored the first four points of overtime after forcing the extra period with a 3-pointer from near the center court logo, lifting TCU to an 81-79 win over Iowa State in a Big 12 opener. Nembhard scored a career-high 31 points. The tying shot in regulation came with 1.7 seconds left after he missed a free throw that would have tied the score with 10 seconds to go. Tyrese Haliburton had a triple-double for Iowa State with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
DES MOINES (AP) — D.J. Wilkins and Roman Penn scored 16 points apiece as Drake extended its home winning streak to eight games, narrowly beating Indiana State 80-76. Liam Robbins added 15 points and Jonah Jackson added 12 while Penn had six assists and Robbins posted six blocks for the Bulldogs.
CEDAR FALLS (AP) — AJ Green had a career-high 35 points as Northern Iowa stretched its home winning streak to eight games, narrowly beating Bradley 69-64. Nate Kennell led the Braves on Saturday night with 18 points and nine rebounds.
EVANSTON, ILLINOIS — The Iowa Hawkeye women cruised to a win at Northwestern on Sunday as you heard on KGLO. Iowa shot 54 percent, including 64 percent from three point range, in a 77-51 victory.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who talks about their three point shooting.
It was Iowa’s first Big Ten road win as the Hawkeyes improve to 2-1 in conference play.
Monika Czinano had 21 points while Kathleen Doyle added 15 to lead Iowa, Mason City native Makenzie Meyer scored nine points, had six assists, grabbed five rebounds and also had a block and a steal. The Hawkeyes will host Maryland on Thursday.