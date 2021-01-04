Monday January 4th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk — 7:00
GLENDALE, ARIZONA — It was the biggest moment in Iowa State football history. The Cyclones took advantage of mistake prone Oregon and thumped the Ducks 34-17 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. It was ISU’s first major bowl victory in its first appearance.
That’s Cyclone coach Matt Campbell. Iowa State finishes 9-3, only the second nine win season in history.
With many of the top players returning, the future looks bright and quarterback Brock Purdy says he is not considering the NFL Draft and will return for his senior season.
Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, his ninth 100-yard game for Iowa State this season.
DETROIT (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, lifting the Minnesota Vikings to a 37-35 win over the Detroit Lions in a matchup of teams finishing disappointing seasons. The Vikings failed for the fourth time in a decade to make two straight trips to the playoffs. The Lions lost their last four games eight of 10 after going into November with a 3-3 record under former coach Matt Patricia. Detroit’s defense broke franchise records by allowing 519 points and 6,716 yards, breaking marks set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the worst in NFL history.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Luka Garza had 25 points to lead No. 10 Iowa past No. 14 Rutgers 77-75. The Scarlet Knights lost the game at the free throw line, where they have struggled all season. On Saturday, they went 4-of-12. Iowa made 18-of-23. Jacob Young had 17 points as Rutgers’ defense stifled the Big Ten’s top offense. Iowa’s Connor McCaffery headed to the locker room three minutes into the game with an ankle injury and returned only to inbound the ball in the final seconds of the game.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jared Butler scored 21 points to lead four scorers in double figures and No. 2 Baylor held off Iowa State 76-65 Saturday for its narrowest margin of victory this season. The Bears won seven of their previous eight games by at least 29 points, winning by an average of 32.8 points. Butler hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 63-55 lead with 7:31 remaining and made three key free throws in the final 3 minutes after Iowa State pulled within 66-61. Javan Johnson led Iowa State with 17 points.
DES MOINES — Drake erased an early 10 point deficit and rolled to a 73-55 win over Southern Illinois at the Knapp Center on Sunday. The Bulldogs improve to 12-0.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. The Bulldogs go for the sweep of the two game series tonight.
Shanquan Hemphill had 17 to lead Drake in the win.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa was outscored 17-5 to close the opening half of play and Evansville went on to claim a 70-64 victory over the Panthers on Sunday as the Aces swept their two game Missouri Valley Conference series. UNI coach Ben Jacobson.
Austin Phyfe led the Panthers with 19 points but slow starts plagued UNI in both games.
The Panthers are 1-3 in the Valley.
CHAMPAIGN —- The Iowa Hawkeye women raced out to a 35-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled to a 107-68 win at Illinois on Sunday. Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder.
Ten players scored as the Hawkeye reserves got significant minutes.
Sophomore Megan Meyer of Mason City scored seven of her ten points in the fourth quarter, draining four of five shots from the field in 10 minutes off the bench.
AUSTIN — Number 19 Texas outscored the Iowa State women 24-16 in the third quarter and cruised to a 74-59 win over the Cyclones in Austin on Sunday. Ashley Joens scored 19 points as the Cyclones dropped to 6-4 overall.
The Cyclones are off until next Sunday when they visit Texas Tech.