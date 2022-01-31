      Weather Alert

Monday January 31st KGLO Morning News

Jan 31, 2022 @ 7:35am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday January 31st

 

For the latest

Trending
Central Iowa women jailed after pursuit in Franklin, Cerro Gordo counties
UPDATED STORY --- Britt man now charged with robbing three convenience stores in Mason City, one in Clear Lake
Mason City man pleads guilty to sexual abuse
Bill would let Iowa doctors prescribe ivermectin for critically ill COVID patients
Arrest made in Clear Lake convenience store robbery while another Mason City convenience store robbed
Connect With Us