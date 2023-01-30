Monday January 30th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Algona — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High girls vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:30, tipoff 7:45

IOWA CITY — Iowa closed the opening half with a 16-5 run and beat Rutgers 93-82 in Iowa City on Sunday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes fought off a second half rally that saw the Scarlet Knights trim a 13-point Hawkeye lead to one.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says the Hawkeyes did a better job of taking care of the basketball.

Junior forward Patrick McCaffery saw his first action in nearly a month after stepping away to deal with anxiety. He hit a trio of three pointers and finished with nine points.

It was McCaffery’s first game since a New Year’s Day loss at Penn State.

The Hawkeyes host Northwestern Tuesday night.

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI — It is a quick turnaround for Iowa State as the Cyclones visit Texas Tech tonight in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are coming off a 78-61 loss at Missouri on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and were without senior guard Caleb Grill due to a back injury.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger who says Grill’s availability is day-to-day.

Iowa State hammered the Red Raiders 84-50 in Ames back on January 10th.

NASHVILLE — Drake stepped up big on the road. With leading scorer Tucker DeVries hospitalized with an elbow infection the Bulldogs hammered Missouri Valley co-leader Belmont 79-61 on Sunday.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. Known for its three point shooting, Belmont was just one of 16 from behind the arc.

Roman Penn and Garret Sturtz each had 16 points for the Bulldogs. Sturtz added six rebounds and became the school’s all-time leading rebounder, despite being only six-three.

Sturtz is a native of Newton who began his Bulldog career as a walk-on.

The Bulldogs improve to 8-4 in the Valley.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Bledson’s 20 points off of the bench helped lead Indiana State to a 79-71 victory against Northern Iowa on Saturday. Bowen Born led the way for the Panthers (12-10, 8-4) with 20 points and four assists. Michael Duax added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Northern Iowa. In addition, Cole Henry finished with 10 points.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 33 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 10 Iowa held off Nebraska for an 80-76 win on Saturday, as you heard on KGLO. It was the 10th double-double of the season for Clark, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring at 26.8 points per game. She just missed a triple-double, finishing with nine assists. Monika Czinano had 17 points for Iowa, and reserve Hannah Stuelke added 12 points. Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 16 points.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 32 points to lead No. 18 Iowa State to an 86-78 win over No. 14 Oklahoma, overshadowing the Sooners’ Taylor Robertson becoming the Division I leader in 3-pointers. Robertson’s first basket of the game, at 4:18 of the first quarter, moved her past Kelsey Mitchell, who had 497 3s when she finished at Ohio State in 2018. Taylor had 500 3s by the end of the first quarter and finished 6-of-8 behind the arc and scored 25 points. Robertson had a four-point play to get Oklahoma within three midway through the fourth quarter but Iowa State went 13 of 15 from the foul line in the quarter. The Cyclones finished 30 of 34 overall.

CRESTON — The NIACC men won a pair of games over the weekend on the road. On Friday night, Myles Tucker had 26, Chett Helming had 20 and Koen Derry added 17 in a 92-87 win against the Graceland University JV. Tucker then poured in a career-high 42 in NIACC’s 78-69 conference win at Southwestern on Saturday afternoon. NIACC is 11-13 overall and 3-7 in the conference and will travel to Kirkwood on Saturday.

DECORAH — 25 area wrestlers qualified for the girls state wrestling tournament after placing in the top four at the regional tournaments on Friday.

— Mason City (7)

105-Layla Phillips

110-Lila Sheehan

115-Kamina Munson

130-Alexis Hoeft

140-Kyleigh James

145-Kallie Gibbons

190-Taryn Boehmer

= Clear Lake (1)

155-Olivia Fausnaugh

= Charles City (5)

130-Lily Luft

135-Elizabeth Oleson

145-Morgan Maloy

190-Leah Stewart

235-Ava Thompson

= North Central Trailblazers (2)

100-Mariah Michaels

110-Emma Hall

(This is the combined program of Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood-Kensett and St. Ansgar)

= Osage (8)

100-Gable Hemann

105-Alexis Kolbet

110-Jalynn Goodale

115-Maddie Swenson

135-Annaliese Arciniega

140-Katelynn Huebsch

170-Leah Grimm

235-Emma Schipper

= West Fork (2)

125-Autumn Stonecypher

155-Joslyn Bordwell

The state wrestling tournament takes place at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Thursday and Friday. You can hear live & local play-by-play coverage of the state wrestling tournament on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting each day at about 9:00 AM.